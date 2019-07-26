Hacjivah Dayimani (injured) missed the Lions’ first round match against the Pumas at Ellis Park two weeks ago. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Springbok lock Marvin Orie is back in the Lions team for tomorrow’s Currie Cup match against Western Province in Cape Town, ensuring there will be some experience in an otherwise young and still maturing the tight-five. Also back in action this week, and also a big boost, is No 8 Hacjivah Dayimani. Both Orie (Springbok duty) and Dayimani (injured) missed the Lions’ first round match against the Pumas at Ellis Park two weeks ago, but they’ll be back in the Lions pack this weekend, for the round three match at Newlands.

The Lions had a bye last weekend, while the Western Province squad came unstuck against the Sharks in Durban. In round one, they comfortably beat the Bulls at Newlands.

Lions boss Ivan van Rooyen has continued with his plan to test as many of the Lions youngsters as he can over the course of the Currie Cup competition, with a view to considering them for Super Rugby duty in 2020, and this week the likes of lock Ruben Schoeman, and props PJ Botha and Leo Kruger get a chance to show what they can do.

In all, there are six changes to the Lions side that edged the Pumas 38-37 in round one, including Dayimani coming in at No 8, which has forced James Venter to the bench.

“It’s really nice to have a guy like Hacjivah back this week,” said Van Rooyen. “He’s a player that brings speed and unpredictability to the game.” It seems that for the time being the Lions have put on ice plans to use Dayimani in midfield.

In the front row, Pieter Jansen and Sti Sithole replace the injured Jan-Henning Campher and Dylan Smith respectively, while Rhyno Herbst and Reinhard Nothnagel make way for Orie and Schoeman.

In the back division, the only change is in the midfield where Jan-Louis la Grange gets a run in place of Wayne van der Bank, who is sidelined with injury.

Other players who weren’t considered for this weekend’s outing include Cyle Brink, Courtnall Skosan and Gianni Lombard.

Tomorrow’s game at Newlands kicks off at 5.05pm.

The Lions team is:

Tyrone Green, Madosh Tambwe, Wandisile Simelane, Jan-Louis la Grange, Stean Pienaar, Shaun Reynolds, Ross Cronje (capt), Hacjivah Dayimani, Vincent Tshituka, Marnus Schoeman, Marvin Orie, Ruben Schoeman, Johannes Jonker, Pieter Jansen, Sti Sithole.

Replacements: PJ Botha, Leo Kruger, Jacobie Adriaanse, Wilhelm van der Sluys, James Venter, Len Massyn, Dillon Smit, Manuel Rass

