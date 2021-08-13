Ivan van Rooyen names powerful front row in bid to dominate set pieces in Currie Cup clash against Bulls

Coach Ivan van Rooyen has selected his most powerful front-row for the clash in Sti Sithole, Jaco Visagie and Carlu Sadie and that trio will face the relatively inexperienced Bulls’ prop Simphiwe Matanzima and hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels.

JOHANNESBURG – The Sigma Lions might have battled to stamp their authority in their midweek draw against the Cheetahs, but on Saturday they have a chance to dominate the set-pieces when they play the Bulls.

Winning the scrum-battle might afford Van Rooyen’s men a measure of control, which was one of the departments during the 44-44 draw against the Cheetahs where they struggled to find dominance. It could help in creating an all-important platform to attack from, aid the territorial battled through the raking boot of flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse and mount scoreboard pressure on a Bulls side that has made several changes and is fielding a more inexperienced outfit.

And speaking of Hendrikse, he along with scumhalf Andre Warner will carry a heavy burden for a fifth match in a row after playing the greater majority of those encounter in an extremely demanding schedule. The Lions will, moreover, hope that nothing untoward happens to the duo during the match, as Van Rooyen has limited cover on the bench with Ross Cronje installed in the matchday 23 to cover both positions.

Elsewhere, the Lions welcome back fullback EW Viljoen after his absence in a handful of games, while Travis Gordon and Mark Snyman will make their starting debuts in the Currie Cup, replacing Emmanuel Tshituka and Ruhan Straeuli, amongst the loose-forwards. Lock PJ Steenkamp, meanwhile, will form a new combination with Ruben Schoeman in the second row.