Jaco Kriel makes a welcome return for the Lions against the Cheetahs

Beloved by 'The Pride,' the Springbok flank last played for the team in January in the Currie Cup semi-final against the Bulls, which the Johannesburg outfit lost 26-21, and has since then battled with recurring niggles and Covid-induced absences. Against the Cheetahs, the 32-year-old has been selected onto the bench by coach Ivan van Rooyen as cover for a starting trio consisting of captain Francke Horn, Ruhan Straueli and Sibusiso Sangweni.

JOHANNESBURG - After an extended period on the sidelines, former captain Jaco Kriel will finally return to the rugby field when the Lions face the Free State Cheetahs on Wednesday night in Bloemfontein.

Elsewhere, Rabz Maxwane, who has scored four tries so far this Currie Cup campaign, has been moved onto the right wing so as to reintroduce Stean Piennaar into the starting XV, with Bok Courtnall Skosan dropping out of the matchday squad completely.

Amongst the forwards Van Rooyen has made one change to the the pack that dominated the Griquas this past Friday, replacing lock FP Pelser with Ruben Schoeman, who will once again pairs with regular partner Reinhard Nothnagel. On the bench, the exciting prospect that is Emmanuel Tshituka returns from his injury, while youngster Henco van Wyk will make his senior professional debut when he comes on at centre for either Burger Odendaal or Wandisile Simelane.

The narrow victory over the Griquas last week helped propel the Lions into fifth place in the standings on 21 points - nine points behind the table-topping Sharks - and victory on Wednesday night over the button-placed Cheetahs will further their cause as they endeavour to right their ship this season.