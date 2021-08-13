Jake White makes wholesale changes for Bulls’ Currie Cup clash against the Lions

JOHANNESBURG - The brutality of the Currie Cup schedule has moved Bulls coach Jack White to rely on his rotational policy for his team’s encounter against the Lions at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday (kick-off 1.30pm). This weekend’s matchup against their neighbours in the Jukskei Derby will represent the Bulls’ third game in eight days, with another encounter scheduled for the Pretoria-based side on Wednesday against the Pumas in Nelspruit. As such, White has made wholesale changes to the starting XV that comprehensively beat the Griquas last Friday.

Only fullback Dan Kriel, mid-field pairing Lionel Mapoe and Harold Vorster, wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, lock Walt Steenkamp and Arno Botha, who will captain the side; have been retained in the run-on side. A number of starters from the Griquas victory have also dropped down into the bench, including Johan Goosen, who makes way for Chris Smith at flyhalf, and the highly regarded Elrich Louw, in an effort to give something of a breather to his incumbent players. White has also introduced a handful of youngsters for the clash as he continues to build the depth and experience of the team ahead of the United Rugby Championship next month, selecting Keagan Johannes at scrumhalf, WJ Steenkamp and Muller Uys in the loose-forwards and Janko Swanepoel at lock. All are 22-years old or younger and Saturday’s game will be a perfect opportunity to test their skills and talent against a Lions team that is seemingly full of running.

The Bulls currently top the Currie Cup table on 34 points, four points clear of the second-placed Sharks. With only two more games to follow after the Lions encounter, victory this weekend could possibly secure the Bulls a semi-final berth. The Lions, meanwhile, will be the more desperate team, and must win this match to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout phase of the tournament alive. They are in fifth place in the standings, equal on points with the Pumas, who are in fourth, two points behind the third-placed Griquas, and a further six points behind the Sharks. Starting XV: David Kriel; Madosh Tambwe, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Chris Smith, Keagan Johannes; WJ Steenkamp, Muller Uys, Arno Botha (capt), Janko Swanepoel, Walt Steenkamp, Jacques van Rooyen, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Simphiwe Matanzima