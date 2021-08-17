Jake White picks rotated team for Bulls’ Currie Cup clash against Pumas

CAPE TOWN – The Bulls have made a number of changes for their Currie Cup encounter with the Pumas in Nelspruit on Wednesday. Fullback Sibongile Novuka, who has featured off the bench twice this season, will make his first start for Jake White’s team.

In midfield, Cornal Hendricks and Stedman Gans will pair up, while Johan Goosen and Zak Burger will again form the halfback combination. At the back of the scrum, Elrigh Louw returns to the starting XV after starting on the bench against the Sharks at the weekend. In the front row, Schalk Erasmus will start with props Gerhard Steenekamp and Mornay Smith on either side of him.

Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, explained some of his selections. “This is our penultimate match in the round robin stages, so it is important that we give it our best shot in the remaining matches to secure a spot in the playoffs. “We had the opportunity to rotate the team in some positions at the weekend, and it paid off. We have done the same for this midweek game in order to give the players enough opportunity to make a contribution towards the team.

“We are looking forward to seeing what the likes of Novuka can offer from the start of the match after having shown his worth from the bench in previous encounters.” On the importance of this game, White added: “At this point in time there is no guarantee for any of the four positions, that’s why this week is so big. “I’m quite enjoying these mid-week games. It’s like the World Cup in a way…you have to be smart about your selection.

“The Pumas will be a tough competitor, especially at home in Nelspruit. They do not occupy third position on the log by accident, they have been strong competitors throughout this campaign.” The match will kick off at 2.30pm. Bulls: 15 Sibongile Novuka 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse 13 Stedman Gans 12 Cornal Hendricks 11 Stravino Jacobs 10 Johan Goosen 9 Zak Burger 8 Elrigh Louw 7 Muller Uys 6 Arno Botha 5 Ruan Nortje 4 Janko Swanepoel 3 Mornay Smith 2 Schalk Erasmus 1 Gerhard Steenekamp