Cape Town – Jake White admits that he can see that his Blue Bulls players “are tired now”, but the last few weeks of the Currie Cup could still prove to be valuable in preparation for next season. The disappointment about being knocked out of the URC at the quarter-final stage – by arch rivals the Stormers no less – would have hurt White and his team deeply.

And with only Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie in with a real chance of making the Springbok World Cup squad – although Marco van Staden was also part of the training camp in Durban this week – there isn’t much to lift the rest of the Bulls group for Friday’s Currie Cup clash against the Griffons at Loftus Versfeld (5.05pm kickoff). But White’s team selection on Thursday indicates that he is already working on some fresh ideas for next season. There are three backs who can play at flyhalf: Johan Goosen was picked at fullback, Chris Barend Smit at inside centre and Chris Smith in the No 10 jersey.

Then there is a new-look loose trio with Nizaam Carr at No 8, Cyle Brink returns at flank and Marcell Coetzee takes over the captaincy from a rested Ruan Nortjé.



First-choice hooker Johan Grobbelaar is also taking a breather this week, with the powerful Jan-Hendrik Wessels at No 2. "It's difficult. I will say that I can sense that the players are tired now – this is the 46th week of our year. But we've entered the competition and to give it credence and justice, we've got to give ourselves a chance to compete in it," White said.

“It is a difficult motivator for everybody, but I’ve got the buy-in from the players that while we’ve still got a chance and put our name down for this comp, we’ve got to do as best as we can. “I am really looking for players who are comfortable in getting the ball to different parts of the field, through different passers and different playmakers who will hopefully make the right decisions. “The more attackers you have and the more options you give your attack, the more stress you put on your defence.

“At this point in time, defending teams have got all the love from the referees. So, it’s an interesting observation you make (about fielding three flyhalves), but it’s not just for this week. It’s purposefully being done on the basis that we want to try and develop and grow our decision-making and attacking skills in the backline. “It’s an interesting to see how our attack looks with three guys who are comfortable to get the ball anywhere in the passing game.” The Bulls are currently sixth on 31 log points – level with Western Province and the Lions – but the Cape Town and Johannesburg side are higher due to a better points difference.

So, the Bulls will have to keep the scoreboard in mind at Loftus, but they know that it won’t just be a walkover over a Griffons side boasting some hardened forwards and backline stars such as scrumhalf Jaywinn Juries, powerhouse centre Marquit September and crafty fullback Duan Pretorius. “They came up from the First Division and they haven’t been blown away yet. The reality is that they have been very tough and resilient in all their games. They might have ended up losing at the back-end of a game, but they haven’t once gone away,” White said. “We’ve got to make sure that we play well, and we are not going to go in with complacency – they beat us the last time. So, there is no way that I need to say anything, as this is a team that beat us.

“What we don’t want to do is not give ourselves a chance. We are fully aware that our points difference – having lost badly to the Pumas in the first game – has made us have to catch up not only points on the log, but points difference too. “It won’t be sevens, but the reality is that we’ve got to score as many points as we can if we want to stay alive in the competition. “You’ve got to be careful that you don’t get sucked into playing where you think you can just run from everywhere and score points. You’ve also got to make sure that you are water-tight in keeping them out as well; otherwise every seven they score, you’ve got to score 14 to stay ahead of them.”

Teams For Loftus Versfeld Blue Bulls: 15 Johan Goosen 14 Cornal Hendricks 13 Stedman Gans 12 Chris Barend Smit 11 David Kriel 10 Chris Smith 9 Embrose Papier 8 Nizaam Carr 7 Cyle Brink 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain) 5 Janko Swanepoel 4 Ruan Vermaak 3 Francois Klopper 2 Jan-Hendrik Wessels 1 Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: 16 Joe van Zyl 17 Simphiwe Matanzima 18 Mornay Smith 19 Reinhardt Ludwig 20 Mihlali Mosi 21 Keagan Johannes 22 Sibongile Novuka 23 Wandisile Simelane.