Jake White’s Bulls stretch lead at top of Currie Cup table after win over Lions

JOHANNESBURG – Before the match, Jake White was confident that his young team, backed by senior members on the bench, would be more than capable to dominate their encounter against the Lions on Saturday. Vindicated, the Bulls coach will be more than pleased after the game when his faith proved to be justified.

The Bulls forwards ground the fight out of their hosts at a chilly and windy Emirates Airline Park in their Currie Cup encounter on Saturday, earning a well-deserved victory, and in all probability securing a play-off berth in the process. It proved to be a real arm-wrestle in the first half as both sides traded blows, but it was nevertheless the Bulls forwards who came ahead just slightly. It was this foundation that they then used Bulls to smash open the Joburgers in the second half, scoring 31 to seven points. Even so, a much improved defensive effort in the first half by the Lions ensured that they started the second stanza just a point behind the Bulls. The Pretoria-based side earned that lead by making those hard yards, bashing through the gainline with their forwards to bully their hosts just a smidgen better.

The scrum-time dominance sought by the Lions also did not materialise, no doubt due to the loss of Carlu Sadie early in the match and then the departure of Jannie du Plessis - which resulted in the dreaded uncontested scrums; but also due to the stellar input of Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp and Jacques van Rooyen. Both teams held possession with good effect in the first 40, going through some good phases, searching for any weaknesses. Through Chris Smith, however, the Bulls had arguably the better territorial acumen. It was not that Jordan Hendrikse was lacking in this department, only that the Bulls found themselves in more favourable positions, especially in the final 20 minutes of the half to drive the Joburgers back. Coupled with their relentless forward play, they steadily subdued the Lions - which would benefit them immensely in the second half.

Despite the Bulls enjoying a bit more momentum in that period, it was the Lions who started off the match with a much more measured and calm approach, controlling the encounter and the pace through possession in the Bulls half, taking any points on offer rather than relying on speculative plays. Sibusiso Sangweni was especially impressive during this time, and indeed he was tireless throughout the match, making powerful carries and committing tacklers with each and every run. Even so, it was the Bulls through Janko Swanepoel and Steenekamp that opened the try-scoring column, outmuscling their opponents to a 17-9 lead. What will certainly be concerning to Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen is that during this period, the Lions were unable to take advantage of playing against 14 men with the Bulls grabbing the initiative. The Bulls kept it tight to dot down their first try of the second half through Smith, and then stepped up a gear to score their second - a brace for Steenkamp moments later. From thereon they held mastery over the encounter, scoring through Johan Goosen, Madosh Tambwe and Zak Burger, aided immensely by repeated infringements and errors from the Lions.

The defence that had stood up so well man-for-man also cracked ... again ... giving free reign to the visitors. So, although the teams might have been evenly matched in the first half, the Bulls showed their class brilliantly, managed the game with aplomb and when the time came, pulled the trigger with intent to romp to a 48-21 victory. Lions (16) 21 – Tries: PJ Steenkamp, McBeth; Conversions: Hendrikse; Penalties: Hendrikse (3)