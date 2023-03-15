Jean-Luc du Plessis chasing boyhood Currie Cup dream with Western Province

Cape Town - Jean-Luc du Plessis is back in Cape Town to chase and fulfil a boyhood dream of his - to emulate his dad and uncles and win a Currie Cup trophy with Western Province. After leaving the Cape for a couple of seasons to play in Japan, the 28-year-old recently found his way back home and into the Province team that started the domestic competition with a bang by beating the Lions at Ellis Park at the weekend.

The experienced Du Plessis played a pivotal role at inside centre, and on Friday against the Bulls at Loftus, he aims to do the same. His dad, Carel, more affectionately known as the "Prince of Wings" in the Cape, and uncles Michael and Willie were all part of a successful WP team back in the 1980s.

“It’s always been a dream of mine since I was a little boy to lift the Currie Cup in the blue-and-white hooped jersey,” Du Plessis said in an interview with the WP Rugby website. “I’ve been on my travels the last couple of years but really excited to be back in Cape Town and playing in the famous blue and white, and also to be back in the hunt for the Currie Cup.

"We’ve got a young group of very exciting players who I’m sure will make their mark on the tournament and step up and ignite their careers. I’m excited to be a part of that. “As a senior player, I need to help guide them in the right direction, especially in different in-game scenarios, and keep them calm and motivated.” Although he is primarily a flyhalf, Du Plessis popped up at inside centre for WP against the Lions. He was excellent and did not only distribute well, but his storming runs gained meters for his side.

With Kade Wolhuter thriving in the No 10 jersey, Du Plessis might stay on his outside for the foreseeable future. His experience will be invaluable to the 21-year-old Wolhuter. "I had a chat with the coaches a couple of months ago and they said I might have to cover centre this season, so it wasn't something that was sprung on me," Du Plessis said.

"It will take a few games for myself and the team to play together for everything to click and get into a rhythm, whether that be organising defence, being an extra playmaker or an extra kicking option. "We'll see the full value of that as the season kicks into gear."