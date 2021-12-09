Jerome Paarwater to take over as head coach of Western Province Currie Cup team

Jerome Paarwater will take over as head coach of the Western Province Currie Cup team. Prior to the Stormers joining heading up north to play in the United Rugby Championship along with the Sharks, Bulls, and Lions, John Dobson doubled up as mentor for both WP and the Stormers.

Paarwater will now be in charge of the Currie Cup side, and will be assisted by Kabamba Floors and Nazeem Adams. The experienced Paarwater has been part of the union's coaching structures since 2003, when he first served as WP forwards coach. He was the Stormers’ forwards coach in 2007 before going on to occupy the head-coach role of the WP team that played in the Vodacom Cup. In recent years, he also coached the Western Province junior teams Under-20 and U21 sides.

Floors, a former Blitzboks star, will form part of Paarwater’s support staff as forwards coach, while Adams, a former Junior Springbok coach, will take charge of the backline. Paarwater said he was looking forward to the new challenge. "We have got great depth here, with exciting players coming through our ranks all the time.