Johan Grobbelaar boosts Blue Bulls for Western Province showdown

CAPE TOWN - The Blue Bulls have received a major boost ahead of their Currie Cup opener against Western Province as hooker Johan Grobbelaar has been declared fit to play at Newlands on Saturday (7pm kickoff).

Bulls boss Jake White brought Grobbelaar straight into the starting line-up when announcing his team early on Thursday morning, with Corniel Els – who started at No 2 in the 21-5 Super Rugby Unlocked win over the Pumas last week – moving to the bench.

Apart from the front row, White has resisted the temptation to rotate some of his star players such as captain Duane Vermeulen, props Jacques van Rooyen and Trevor Nyakane, and scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl after mentioning that he was considering giving some of them a breather after the Unlocked tournament.

They and other first-choice stalwarts such as Marco van Staden will have to soldier on for at least one more week, as White felt that he needed to take his strongest possible team to Cape Town if the Bulls hope to emerge victorious against a powerful Stormers outfit that boast a World Cup-winning Springbok front row in Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi and Frans Malherbe.

Bok captain Siya Kolisi has also returned to training this week, and could feature off the bench for Province.