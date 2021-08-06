John Dobson rings the changes as Province prepare for Currie Cup clash with FS Cheetahs

CAPE TOWN – Western Province coach John Dobson has named a much-changed pack for Saturday’s Currie Cup clash against the Cheetahs at Newlands (kick-off 2.30pm). In the front row, Dian Bleuler and Sazi Sandi join will pack down on either side of hooker Scarra Ntubeni, while Deon Fourie starts at No 8 in the place of the hot-in-form Evan Roos, who moves to the bench after starting a string of games for the Cape side.

The backline features just a single change as Rikus Pretorius starts at 12 to form a new combination in the midfield with the experienced Juan de Jongh. The Cheetahs have also made a number of changes to their run-on side; four in total, with head coach Hawies Fourie not hiding his excitement about playing the game at Newlands considering how the Cape Town Stadium pitch cut up during the Springboks’ Tests against the British & Irish Lions. “I am glad the match is moved to Newlands,” Fourie said.

“In the second Test, we could see the surface at the Cape Town Stadium struggled a bit, especially at scrum time when it tends to get slippery. “So for us, Newlands is much better. WP played the Bulls at Newlands last weekend, and we at the Cheetahs are used to the stadium. “Think it’s a special stadium and it will certainly be a special occasion for us.

Dobson gave some insight into his selections up front. “It’s been a tough season both mentally and physically for the players and I’m hoping that allowing the likes of Neethling Fouche and Evan start on the bench this week will see us finish this match strong. “It’s a good opportunity for Dian and Sazi to show what they can do at this level and it’s comforting to know that Siyabonga is there to provide the experience and stability.”

“I think this is a good matchday squad considering everything that’s been thrown at us and now it’s up to those who have put up their hands in training to translate it into a good 80 minute effort. It’s not going to be easy with the Cheetahs desperate for points but we are determined to secure victory at Newlands.” Teams: Western Province: 15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Juan De Jongh, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Deon Fourie, 7 Ernst van Rhyn (captain), 6 Nama Xaba, 5 David Meihuizen, 4 JD Schickerling, 3 Sazi Sandi, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Dian Bleuler.