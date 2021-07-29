Juan de Jongh to captain Western Province against the Bulls in Currie Cup clash

CAPE TOWN - Juan de Jongh will captain Western Province against the Bulls in their Currie Cup clash at Newlands on Friday, while Warrick Geland will make his return from injury off the bench. De Jongh, who returned to the Cape earlier this month, lifted the Currie Cup trophy at Newlands in 2014 and will lead the side following the unavailability of regular Currie Cup captain Ernst van Rhyn through injury.

There is only one change to the backline, with Seabelo Senatla starting in place of Tristan Leyds on the wing. Head coach John Dobson said that they're excited about the prospect of going for back-to-back wins at home. “It’s an exciting period for us, with two tough home games, but a squad that is looking really confident,’ said Dobson.

🇨 Juan De Jongh takes the armband



👀 Deon Fourie and Warrick Gelant among the replacements



💭 "It’s an exciting period for us, with two tough home games, but a squad that is looking really confident"https://t.co/1o7pakuqQV #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/FDk7hybasQ — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) July 29, 2021 “We’ve come through a very tough sequence of games and the team really lifted themselves in Nelspruit. We know the North South derby never needs much motivation but for sure, the team will be lifted by the presence of the likes of Warrick [Gelant] and Deon [Fourie]. It’s also a good opportunity to keep the continuity and we all know what leadership qualities Juan [de Jongh] brings to the squad.” Fourie, of course, knows what it takes to win the competition and lifted the trophy as captain in 2012. He starts from the bench in what has become a very strong matchday squad. The absence of regular skipper Van Rhyn means that JD Shickerling will be joined by David Meihuizen in the second row with in-form prop Neethling Fouché the only other change to the pack. He replaces Sazi Sandi, who drops to the bench for Friday’s fixture.

“The North South derby is always a tough, physical battle. Our forwards have shown over the past few matches their ability to dominate and we are hoping that it’s a case of ‘more of the same’ at Newlands,” added Dobson. The match kicks off at 19:00. Western Province: 15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Juan de Jongh (Captain), 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Johan du Toit, 6 Nama Xaba, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 David Meihuizen, 3 Neethling Fouché, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Leon Lyons.