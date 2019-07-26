Springbok Dillyn Leyds will start in the No 15 jersey against the Lions this weekend. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – With Dillyn Leyds back in the mix, Western Province could take one step closer to reaching the way they want to play. Leyds comes back into WP’s starting line-up after being released from the Springboks following their Ellis Park win over the Wallabies, while Sergeal Petersen will also get a cameo off the bench against the Lions tomorrow (kick-off 5.15 pm).

WP coach John Dobson said that Leyds and Petersen epitomise the way the Cape side want to play, adding that Petersen will get around 20 minutes at Newlands tomorrow as he is being eased in after injury.

Leyds will start at fullback, with SP Marais shifting to the left wing and Edwill van der Merwe and Petersen among the replacements.

Dobson also explained that Jean-Luc du Plessis, who started in their first two Currie Cup games, will be rested this weekend in order to manage the load on the hip injury that has plagued him over the last couple of years.

Du Plessis’ rest makes room for an all-new halfback pairing of Paul de Wet and Josh Stander, while in the forward pack Sikhumbuzo Notshe will start at No 8 and tighthead prop Carlu Sadie makes his first start of the season.

WP will be keen to make up for last weekend’s disappointment and strengthen their chances of hosting a home semi-final.

They have a bye following this match, and will then host the Pumas at Newlands before facing Griquas and the Free State Cheetahs away in their last two regular-season games.

Here is your DHL WP side that will take on Xerox Golden Lions at DHL Newlands, kick-off is at 17h15 on Saturday. Tickets from Computicket. #wpjoulekkerding #TheFaithful pic.twitter.com/3m7zumRGq4 — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) July 25, 2019

The Western Province team is:

Dillyn Leyds, Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel, Dan Kriel, SP Marais, Josh Stander, Paul de Wet, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, JD Schickerling, Ernst van Rhyn, Chris van Zyl (capt), Salmaan Moerat, Carlu Sadie, Scarra Ntubeni, Corne Fourie.

Replacements: Chad Solomon, Kwenzo Blose, Wilco Louw, David Meihuizen, Jaco Coetzee, Godlen Masimla, Edwill van der Merwe, Sergeal Petersen

Cape Argus

