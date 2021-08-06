Lions beat Griquas in high-scoring Currie Cup clash

JOHANNESBURG – The Sigma Lions' biggest short-coming this season has been their inability to take a match by the scruff of the neck, utilise all their chances and produce a full 80 minute performance. Time and time again this year, they have placed themselves into a position to push for and claim a victory, only for repeated errors, ill-discipline and a lack of big-match-temperament to rear its ugly head and conspire against them. They have, for all intents and purposes, been their own worst enemies.

The most pressing question then on Friday afternoon as they took on the Griquas in a Currie Cup matchup in Kimberley on a bone-dry pitch, was whether those frustrating characteristics would once again crop up and deny the Joburgers … In short, the most pertinent answer; Yes, the most certainly did ... Nevertheless, there was only one team in command during the first half and that was the famous red-and-white hoops, the Lions smashing their way through their hosts to take a blistering 28-7 lead at half-time.

In every aspect they controlled the match during the first stanza. Through Sti Sithole, Jaco Visagie and Carlu Sadie they outscrummed the Kimberley-based side, while easily managing the line-outs. Their workrate at the breakdown produced quick ball for scrumhalf Andre Warner, creating space out-wide for their X-factor player Wandisile Simelane, now thankfully in his preferred position at outside-centre, to run at a stretched defence, while they stitched together some slick handling. Their kicking game was also on point, Warner pin-point accurate with his box-kicks, while Jordan Hendrikse revelled in attacking the line and pushing the Griquas back with his booming right-boot. It resulted in Man of the Match Warner opening the scoring in the 12th minute by dancing his way through those defensive cracks, and Duncan Matthews scoring a brace, while the forwards rumbled onwards for Carlu Sadie to crash over the whitewash in-between the fullback's two tries.

With such a powerful display in the first half, only a period of sustained retaliation by the Griquas could be expected at the start of the second 40, as was the expected clockwork implosion of the Lions. And that was indeed the case as the hosts first reverted to their power game, and then with the Lions bewildered, scythed through a menatally fragile team that until Friday had won only one game in seven with tries by Mox Mxoli, Reagan Oranje, Hanru Sirgel, Ederies Arendse and a scintillating touchdown by Eduan Keyter - all converted by George Whitehead. But unlike previous outings, the visitors refused to drop their heads completely, in spite of once again losing most of their composure, structure and dominance.

Instead, they managed to take what scant points were available through a measured clinical approach during the second half with a shot at goal, an impressive try in the 60th minute by Hendrikse, and a hugely important 72nd minute converted try by Ruhan Straueli. Most importantly, those moments, which have been absent previously, kept the Lions in the match, ahead on the scoreboard, and could be deemed as a pleasing positive for the squad. It ultimately won them the day, a 45-42 victory to close to comfort, that will nonetheless be a huge relief to coach Ivan van Rooyen and his players. Scores

Griquas (7) 42 – Tries: Brandt, Mxoli, Oranje, Sirgel, Arendse, Keyter; Conversions: Whitehead (6) Lions (28) 45 – Tries: Warner, Matthews (2), Sadie, Hendrikse, Straeuli; Conversions: Hendrikse (6); Penalty: Hendrikse; Yellow Card: Dreyer: Maxwane @FreemanZAR