Lions’ big guns must come out firing in Currie Cup after a little R and R

Johannesburg - The Lions’ domestic season received a timely health potion to their waning lifeline, an injection of much-needed manna, and an important level-up to their game last week, and they will hope to continue building on those XP points this weekend in their quest for silverware. On Saturday, they face the Blue Bulls in a crunch Currie Cup tie at Ellis Park and it is expected that both teams will play their first-choice teams, if all their players avail themselves. The Lions have at times spluttered through this campaign, but the return of their franchise players in recent weeks has bolstered the team immeasurably.

Although they remain just outside of the playoff spots in the premier domestic tournament after their excellent victory over the Free State Cheetahs recently, a favourable push in their final four games of the season - starting against their Jukskei rivals this weekend - could see them secure a semi-final berth. The Lions have had no United Rugby Championship commitments since late April but, as Currie Cup coach Mzwakhe Nkosi pointed out in an exclusive interview with Independent Media yesterday, it was important to give those players some much-needed rest before reintroducing their reinvigorated minds and bodies for one final charge.

It means that the Lions will once again field their best matchday 23 this weekend, with the possibility of adding Marius Louw and PJ Botha to the mix. Gianni Lombard is reportedly also available and could slot back into the No 10 jersey, moving Sanele Nohamba back to his preferred position at scrumhalf. “We are in a situation where we have to balance the needs of the Currie Cup, in order to field the strongest possible team for the Lions,” said Nkosi.

“We are also cognisant of the fact that the (URC) guys are coming out of a 16-game, 28-week URC season. Player welfare is one of the things that we must consider. “We gave our guys two weeks off and while we want to win the Currie Cup, we have to balance it. Now it is about the immediate goal. “The objective is to make the playoffs of the Currie Cup, while also managing the welfare and the longevity of our players going forward. Louw, Emmanuel Tshituka, Nohamba, Lombard, Botha have racked up anything between 800 and 1 400 minutes (game time this season).

“Marius got two weeks off. He is nursing a bit of a niggle, so he has to do some tests and pass them on Thursday. It has been quite a task to manage workloads, to manage rest and not play the guys into the ground.” The Lions smashed their way through the Cheetahs at the weekend to record an important 33-26 away victory. They will have to put in a similar performance against a Bulls team that is desperate to win the Currie Cup after a meddling season. It is a game plan that Nkosi & Co are working on come Saturday. But, with both teams now relying on some big ball-carriers, the physical battle might be one of the highlights of the encounter, unlocking the path to victory.

“I think Jake (White, the Bulls director of rugby) has worked very hard to get their identity back – their physicality, their maul,” Nkosi said. “Essentially, they are big bruisers, if you think of Elrigh Louw, Cyle Brink. I can’t imagine they are going to change their DNA and who they are just because they are playing against us.” After the Bulls clash, the Lions will close out the season against Western Province, the Sharks and Griffons - all away games - so a win this weekend is non-negotiable.