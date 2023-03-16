Lions make a handful of changes for Currie Cup clash against Pumas

Johannesburg — The Currie Cup might be battling for relevance at the moment in a congested rugby schedule, but it remains a special tournament that is engrained into the very fabric of South African rugby. The second round of the 2023 domestic seasons commences on Friday when the defending champion Pumas host the Lions at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit followed by the Blue Bulls v Western Province at 7pm. The weekend’s action completes on Sunday with the Griffons v Free State Cheetahs and Griquas v Sharks.

So, while the tournament is currently playing second fiddle to the Six Nations this week, and slots in around fixtures that prioritise the United Rugby Championship and EPCR tournaments, it remains an important breeding ground to blood young players. That was certainly the view of the Lions’ forwards and line-out coach Wessel Roux. “The Currie Cup is an awesome competition,” Roux said.

“I played in it for many, many seasons. There is something special about the Currie Cup. “It is a part of our DNA. I don’t think that players that are serious about their careers will not be motivated. It comes from the inside. “The players know what they need to bring … There is a lot to play for. Hopefully, it is a competition that will stay longer with us.

“In the URC, there are only four teams from SA that play, and there are more than those four teams (in the country) who are great teams. It is the ideal place for everybody to show what they have and to live their dreams.” The Lions, under Mzwakhe Nkosi, named their matchday 23 for the Pumas clash yesterday with a handful of changes to the team that lost to WP a week ago. The teamsheet, nevertheless, shows a degree of consistency within the selection that was not afforded Nkois and Co last season. A few – such as the switch between Sti Sithole and Rhynardt Ruinsburger, and openside flanker Jarod Cairns and Sibusiso Sangweni – have a rotational feel about them; while others – such as the one that sees Pieter Jansen van Vuren drop out of the team and replaced by Ruben Schoeman – are likely due to upcoming URC commitments.

Elsewhere, Tyler Bocks will also have a new centre partner in former Sharks player Rynhardt Jonker, with Matt More missing out on this week’s encounter. Springbok Andries Coetzee, who has had an inconsistent season thus far, is another change, coming in at fullback to replace Tiaan Swanepoel, who drops down to the bench. The Pumas go into the clash as the favourites after they soundly beat the Bulls last weekend, a fact that Roux and Co are well aware of. They beat the Lions twice last year as well. “The Pumas are a very good side; they are the reigning champions,” Roux said.

“I do not think they have a weakness, really. They are a very good side who are very well coached. “They are physical in all facets of the game. From a forwards’ perspective they scrum well, they have a good line-out system, and they are good in creating maul opportunities. “They are also very disruptive at your opportunities when you try to maul against them.”

Lions starting XV: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Stean Pienaar, 13 Rynhardt Jonker, 12 Tyler Bocks, 11 Boldwin Hansen, 10 Vaughen Isaacs, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Travis Gordon (capt), 7 Ruan Delport, 6 Jarod Cairns, 5 Darrien-Lane Landsberg, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Ruan Smith, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Rhynardt Rijnsburger Replacements: 16 Morne Brandon, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Kabous Bezuidenhout, 19 Raynard Roets, 20 Ruhan Straeuli, 21 Sibusiso Sangweni, 22 Nico Steyn, 23 Tiaan Swanepoel @FreemanZAR