Lions must get ready for Currie Cup humdingers

Johannesburg - The Lions must prepare for “humdingers” over the next four rounds of the Currie Cup, as they push for a possible semi-final berth in the coming weeks. Mzwakhe Nkosi’s inspired selection of Sanele Nohamba at flyhalf, a dogged defensive effort and taking their chances when they presented themselves against the first-placed Free State Cheetahs on Saturday, ensured that the Joburgers keep their semi-final hopes alive.

The 33-26 triumph in Bloemfontein will certainly put the Lions in the correct mindset when they host a desperate and muchbolstered Blue Bulls this Saturday at Ellis Park. There will be some fierce competition over the next handful of matches with Western Province, the Sharks, Griquas, Lions and Bulls all scrapping it out for semi-final spots. “I said to the team last Monday that there are six points in it between third and sixth or whatever the case is, so there is very little in it … It is still a tight competition, and the next four rounds are going to be a humdinger,” Nkosi said.

The Lions victory was built on a solid defence as they denied a camping Cheetahs outfit on several occasions – especially in the second half. The presence of Ruan Venter, Emmanuel Tshituka, Francke Horn, Edwill van der Merwe, Rabz Maxwane and Quan Horn further fortified the confidence in the team. It must also be said that Morne van den Berg was solid and his halfback partnership with Nohamba complemented his play, as much as it spurred on the makeshift No 10. Despite the noteworthy outing of

Nohamba at pivot – he scored 18 points, won two turnovers, gained 22m, completed 16 passes, beat one defender and created one clean break – Nkosi insisted that Lions fans should not get accustomed to his shift from scrumhalf to No 10. “I am fortunate to have come a long way with Sanele,” Nkosi said. “I have coached him since he was 16.

“He has spent, with Jaden (Hendrikse) being the scrumhalf, a helluva long time at No 10 in 2020 with the Sharks … Before Covid19, he was actually at 10 for a long time. “It is not new to him and obviously it takes time getting used to it with time in the saddle. I don’t think it is something we are going to take forward as a franchise. “Obviously, we are hoping on the return of our two flyhalves (Gianni Lombard and Jordan Hendrikse).”

The Lions have lacked consistency this season across the board and that will be one of their shortcomings that they must overcome in the coming weeks, starting with the Bulls. The Lions have won only four of their 10 games in the Currie Cup so far, and their performances have oscillated between impressive displays and frustrating outings - including earlier during the United Rugby Championship. “We know that one swallow doesn’t make a summer,” Nkosi said. “Ours is to try and be a whole lot more consistent. It will be a massive challenge against the Bulls, so we must replicate this.