Johannesburg - The Lions travel to Durban tomorrow and one suspects that they go there with the express objective of being the team that stops the Sharks’ six-game winning streak in the Currie Cup. That was at least the inference picked up, however tongue-in-cheek, from Darrien Landsberg earlier this week, when he spoke of the coming clash at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on Saturday.

The Lions have already beaten the Sharks this season – a 34-22 victory at Ellis Park at the beginning of April – and they will surely also hope to notch the double on their bedpost after this weekend. Moreover, the Lions must win the clash if they are to remain in the competition’s semi-final discussions. Landsberg, who played in the first-round victory, made it clear that the Lions will look at that win, and their more recent victory over Western Province, to lead the way and give them the psychological edge over the table-topping Sharks.

“We can definitely take confidence out of the fact that we got one on them in round one,” Landsberg said. “At the same time we must know the threats that the Sharks come with – they are obviously on a high. With the preparation we have been doing, we are confident in the fact that we are going to come out there guns blazing. “When you have got that winning streak going, your tail is going to be up and everything is just going to work for you.

“That seems to be the case with the Sharks. So for us it will be about stopping them at the source, taking away their set-pieces and just being completely physically dominant.” As pointed out by Landsberg, one area that will have been a concern for the team during the Province match was the scrums. A more experienced Lions first eight battled to control the set-piece, so much so that at the end of the first half they conceded a penalty try with prop Ruan Dreyer receiving a yellow card. Landsberg insisted that they will rectify their failings at the set-piece this weekend.

“On the day, with the conditions, we just didn’t arrive,” he said. “We have already spoken about it and prepped for it. We know what the problem was, and we have addressed and fixed it. “We are hoping this weekend to come with a more dominant scrum.”

It is certainly an area to target against the Sharks, who have failed to walk away unscathed from their scrum battles. Nevertheless, the Sharks have rumbled on during the past two months, soundly beating the Free State Cheetahs twice, Griquas, Bulls, Pumas and Griffons. By contrast, the Lions’ form has once again oscillated and their past six match results read won, lost, lost, won, lost, lost. It has put them in a bit of a pickle in the standings and with two rounds remaining, they must win both of their remaining games against the Sharks and then the Griffons … if they are to keep their hopes alive of reaching the semis.

Their most recent victory, however, was morale-boosting – a triumph built on resolute defence and determination. They also took the rare chances that did present themselves to score four tries against their hosts. The first two were well-executed plays that stretched Western Province, creating holes in their midfield for Edwill van der Merwe to punch through.

The final two tries showed maturity in reading the context of the game as they pushed forward with their pack, controlling what little possession they did enjoy in the second half, for Ruan Venter to smash his way over the whitewash for a brace. Their victory was aided by some thoughtless, single-mindedness from WP, too, but in general the Joburgers executed their game plan with aplomb and that should be a comfort come this weekend.