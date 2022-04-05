Lions pick extremely young side for Currie Cup clash against Pumas

Johannesburg — Mziwakhe Nkosi has arguably the most unenviable job in SA rugby at the moment as he tries to fashion any sort of coherent and consistent Sigma Lions outfit that can do the union and its fans justice in the Currie Cup. The Joburg team that travels to Nelspruit to face the Pumas on Wednesday for a Cup clash at Mbombela Stadium (kick-off 3.30pm), has once again been deconstructed and rebuilt, the Lions doubling down hard on their focus on the United Rugby Championship, while seemingly leaving head coach Nkosi and Co to their own devices in the premier domestic tournament in this country.

Story continues below Advertisment

It is rather unfair, one could easily argue for Nkosi, who is a highly respected coach with a long future ahead of him, to be dealt such a hand. Sure, it is a week of two fixtures, the one match against the Sharks certainly more important than this one in the greater scheme of things, but you have to feel for the embattled Nkosi. The Lions remain winless in the Currie Cup after six matches and are dead last in the standings. Moreover, in each of those matches, they have conceded 40-plus points, including a 50-9 drubbing from the Pumas in the first leg fixture at Emirates Airline Park in January. Nevertheless, Nkosi has done the best he can with the resources at his disposal; and there is still much to be intrigued about the matchday 23 he selected on Tuesday. There is a healthy presence of Baby Boks within the team, including captain Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Steenkamp, Sasco Ndlovu, Zelinga Strydom, Tyler Bocks, James Mollentze, Vaughen Isaacs and Dameon Venter — all of whom can learn much from the coal-face that is senior professional rugby.

Mollentze, in particular, has another opportunity to stake a claim for greater future honours within the union — when considering that Burger Odendaal will end his relationship with the Lions at the end of this season. He shifts from inside centre to the No 13 channel after a noteworthy performance against the Bulls last time out. The same could be said for Luke Rossouw, who takes over the No 10 jumper from James Tedder, and who can also play in the midfield. The Lions also welcome back 20-year-old utility-back Ngia Selengbe from injury, and along with Tedder and Ginter Smuts, will cover the backline off the bench. This is an extremely young and inexperienced Lions team where the old men of the matchday 23 are the 24-year-old Steenkamp, Chergin Fillies and Tedder. It has an average age of 22, so expecting a change in fortunes in the Currie Cup against a street-smart Pumas side, is probably entering Miracle on Ice territory.

Story continues below Advertisment

Nevertheless, Nkosi will hope his young charges can hold their heads high and account for themselves. Like stated above, however, he has arguably the most unenviable job in SA rugby right now. Sigma Lions Starting XV: 15 Vaughen Isaacs, 14 Boldwin Hansen, 13 James Mollentze, 12 Tyler Bocks, 11 Zeilinga Strydom, 10 Luke Rossouw, 9 Jurich Claasens, 8 Jarod Cairns, 7 Lindo Ncusane, 6 Sasko Ndlovu, 5 Lunga Ncube / Cal Smid, 4 PJ Steenkamp, 3 Asenathi Ntlabakanye (capt), 2 Jacque-Lois du Toit, 1 Kayden Kiewit Replacements: 16 Dameon Venter, 17 Banele Mthenjane, 18 Chergin Fillies, 19 Connor van Buuren, 20 Cal Smid / MJ Pelser, 21 Ginter Smuts, 22 James Tedder, 23 Ngia Selengbe

Story continues below Advertisment