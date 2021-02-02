Lions star Marvin Orie will be leaving the Joburg pride for unknown pastures

JOHANNESBURG - Marvin Orie will no longer be a part of the Joburg pride. The Lions revealed on Tuesday, via their Twitter account, that the 27-year-old lock had opted not to re-sign with the union. ALSO READ: Standing tall ... Lions’ Marvin Orie a leader in the Joburg pride The news will be a big blow to the Lions and coach Ivan van Rooyen. Orie was arguably one of the team's best players in the recently concluded domestic rugby season. He was SuperRugby Unlocked's top defender, and his workrate around the field on defence and attack helped propelled the Lions to the semi-final of the Currie Cup, winning five of their six regular season games in that tournament in the process.

ALSO READ: The Lions can be proud of their pride’s performances in the Currie Cup

He took charge of their line-outs with aplomb, commanding that particular set-piece against more fancied opposition. He was a fundamental part of an ever-growing leadership group that was forming a core of experienced players within the side.

His departure could have severe repercussions in the second row, especially considering that Willem Alberts at 38-year-old is now in the twilight of his career.

His departure could have severe repercussions in the second row, especially considering that Willem Alberts at 38-year-old is now in the twilight of his career.

The Lions do have adequate cover in experienced campaigner Wilhelm van der Sluys, and a bevy of young, up-coming players in Baby Boks Reinhard Nothnagel and Franke Horn, as well as MJ Pelser, Cal Smid and Emmanuel Tshituka - the younger brother of Vincent - to name a few, but will no doubt have to bolster the lock position for what is expected to be a tough campaign against the teams of Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales this year.

It is unclear what the Springbok - capped thrice by the national side - next move will be, as his former union did not divulge any information pertaining to his future endeavours

It is possible that he will transfer to one of the South African franchises that will participate in the ProRugby League later this season.

He also had a short stint with Ospreys in 2019 during the SA off-season, so a move overseas is well within the realms of possibility, especially with the country's participation in Europe, and his aforementioned Test appearances.

