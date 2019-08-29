Ross Cronje will noth up his 70th Currie Cup cap this weekend. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – The Golden Lions kept the same team for their Currie Cup semi-final against Griquas at Ellis Park, in Johannesburg, on Saturday.

Captain Ross Cronje and Marnus Schoeman will both notch up their 70th caps in the Currie Cup. 

The Lions team to play the Griquas at Ellis Park on Saturday is: 

15 Tyrone Green, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Duncan Matthews, 11 Stean Pienaar, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje (captain), 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Sti Sithole.

Replacements: 

16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Len Massyn, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Jan-Louis la Grange, 23 Jamba Ulengo. 

