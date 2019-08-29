Ross Cronje will noth up his 70th Currie Cup cap this weekend. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – The Golden Lions kept the same team for their Currie Cup semi-final against Griquas at Ellis Park, in Johannesburg, on Saturday.

Captain Ross Cronje and Marnus Schoeman will both notch up their 70th caps in the Currie Cup.