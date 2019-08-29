JOHANNESBURG – The Golden Lions kept the same team for their Currie Cup semi-final against Griquas at Ellis Park, in Johannesburg, on Saturday.
Captain Ross Cronje and Marnus Schoeman will both notch up their 70th caps in the Currie Cup.
Semi-Final Team Announcement: Xerox Golden Lions vs Tafel Lager Griquas#LionsPride #LIOvGRI pic.twitter.com/FR7nXtIYFe— Xerox Golden Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) August 29, 2019
The Lions team to play the Griquas at Ellis Park on Saturday is:
15 Tyrone Green, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Duncan Matthews, 11 Stean Pienaar, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje (captain), 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Sti Sithole.
Replacements:
16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Len Massyn, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Jan-Louis la Grange, 23 Jamba Ulengo.
African News Agency (ANA)