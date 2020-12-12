Lions v Cheetahs: points to prove

JOHANNESBURG - Today the Free State Cheetahs host the Xerox Lions in the first encounter between the teams since last year's Currie Cup final. Here we look at some points of interest that will define the match. 1 Squad goals have changed The two team that will face each other are vastly different to the matchday squads that battled for the title in the Cheetahs’ 31-28 victory in the final last year. Of today’s starting XV only Clayton Blommetjies William Small-Smith, Tian Schoeman, Tian Meyer and Jacques du Toit for the Bloemfontein-based side were involved in that victory, while the Lions on Thursday selected the of quartet Stean Pienaar, Wandisile Simelane, Lyne Massyn and Marvin Orie in their starting line-up. Other players involved in that clash, but who will be on the bench this weekend, are Dries Swanepoel for the Free State and Jan-Henning Campher, Dylan Smith and Wilhelm van der Sluys for the Joburgers.

2 The same, but different, but still the same

There is a belief that the Cheetahs and Lions play a similar brand of rugby, one that relies on running at the opposition, recycling quick ball, and giving the ball air. And while that is true, the Lions, especially, can mix it up and impose themselves with a forward dominated gameplan.

They did so against the WP last weekend in a brutal victory, and a few weeks earlier during the SuperRugby Unlocked

portion of the campaign they went toeto-toe against the table-topping Blue Bulls.

Make no mistake, the Cheetahs have an excellent pack, but on paper the Lions should have the advantage, especially if you consider that last week, against the Bulls, the Cheetahs were dominated by the Pretoria-based side. The line-outs were a particular Achilles heel for them in that match, while it was the one standout performance for the Lions, with Marvin Orie especially making a mark in that set-piece.

3 Big bodies in the midfield

Both the Cheetahs world cup winning Frans Steyn and the Lions’ Dan Kriel tip the scales beyond 100kg. Steyn and Kriel will be playing opposite each other, so big collisions are expected between them. And while Kriel is not afraid to take on the gainline, he does not have the pedigree or experience of his counterpart.

As per usual, captain Elton Jantjies will marshal his troops from pivot, but this weekend will combine in a new half-back pairing with Andre Warner, while the Cheetahs will rely on their old war-horses Tian Schoeman and Tian Meyer.

The battle of the wings is also shaping up nicely. The Cheetahs will rely on veteran William Small-Smith, with the explosive Malcolm Jaer patrolling on the other end. The Lions’ Courtnall Skosan is having a solid season thus far and if the game opens up, is always a danger, while Stean Pienaar has solidified his starting berth in the team with nuggety performances - his vision and quick thinking ultimately helped seal the victory over the WP last weekend with a brilliant tap-and-go try.

The Lions also have a now not so secret weapon in Tiaan Swanepoel that can punish the indiscretions of the Cheetahs from 60m-plus.

Stean Pienaar of the Lions on the offensive and scores a try during the Carling Currie Cup match between Xerox Golden Lions XV and DHL Western Province at Emirates Airline Park on December 05, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images via BackpagePix

4 Importance: Urgent

Both teams have admitted to being desperate to win this game as pressure to reach the play-offs is already building. Victory today could arguably go a long way to securing that top 4 spot as both teams have a tough schedule in the weeks hereafter.

The Cheetahs play the Pumas next week away, but then face the Sharks and WP at home before a last game against the Griquas. For the Lions, it is an even tougher assignment - they will face the Sharks at home next week, then the Bulls, and finally close off their regular season against the Pumas - both away, and have played a game more than their opposition.

Cheetahs starting XV:

Clayton Blommetjies, William Small-Smith, Howard Mnisi, Frans Steyn, Malcolm Jaer, Tian Shoeman, Tian Meyer; Jeandre Rudolph, Aidon Davis, Andisa Ntsila, Carle Wegner (capt), Ian Groenewald, Kuthu Mchunu, Jacques du Toit, Boan Venter;

Replacements: Marnus van der Merwe, Cameron Dawson, Erich de Jager, Reniel Hugo, Victor Sekekete, Ruben de Haas, Reinhardt Fortuin, Dries Swanepoel

Lions starting XV:

Tiaan Swanepoel, Stean Pienaar, Wandisile Simelane, Dan Kriel, Courtnall Skosan, Elton Jantjies (capt), Andre Warner; Lyn Massyn, Vincent Tshituka, Jaco Kriel, Wilem Alberts, Marvin Orie, Jannie du Plessis, Jaco Visagie, Sti Sithole.

Replacements: Jan-Henning Campher, Dylan Smith, Ruan Dreyer, Reinhard Nothnagel, Wilhelm van der Sluys, Morne van den Berg, Manuel Rass, Roelof Smith

