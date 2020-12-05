Lions vs Western Province: The Four horsemen

JOHANNESBURG - The Xerox Lions and the Western Province are jam-packed with talented individuals, X-factor players, and men who will go the distance, Rocky Balboa-style, for their teammates and supporters. Here we look at four players, two apiece for each team, who can turn the tide in favour of their team and secure victory in their Carling Currie Cup encounter at Emirates Airline Park today (kick-off 7pm). FOR THE LIONS: Elton Jantjies There is no doubt that the Lions are built around the exploits of their captain. The flyhalf is arguably one of the best No 10s in the competition, the country, the world. He has vision, he has the distribution skills and he has the big match temperament to win games. His scything passes can tear a defence in half, while his educated boot is good for creating scoring opportunities, either through tries, or keeping the scoreboard ticking over.

If the Lions are to keep the pressure on WP, then the conduit to their ambitions will be Jantjies. He will have to bring his A-game by marshalling his backline, keeping his forwards in check, and making sure his younger peers keep their head, while his veterans rally around him.

FOR WP: Damian Willemse

He has the skills and the talent to be the next big thing, but we are yet to see consistency in his play. On the day, he can match the best in the world, but he also has moments of disappearing in tough situations. There can be no such weakness against the Lions, and he will need to be on the ball in both attack and defence to keep an exciting opposing backline in check.

FOR THE LIONS: Jaco Kriel

It has been a disruptive season for the Springbok flank due to Covid-19 and personal reasons. There have been flashes of what makes him a joy to watch.

Today, Kriel needs to take charge of his game, and show South Africa what he is made of. The Lions will desperately want to see those trademark runs on the touchline where he hunts down the opposition, while also pilfering a ball or two at the breakdown. By taking command of the forwards, and building confidence through his display, we will see the pack muster around him.

FOR WP: Steven Kitshoff

The Springbok prop is the best scrummager in the world. And if Kitshoff gets the upper hand in that set piece, then the Lions can kiss any victory goodbye.

Big and mobile, he is a tough ball carrier to bring down as well, and his work-rate around the park, and at the breakdown, is not too shabby either. The Lions must halt any building momentum he provides, and equally WP must unleash him. Doing so will go a long way to securing an away victory for his team.

@FreemanZA

IOL Sport