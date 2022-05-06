Madosh Tambwe, Harold Vorster picked in strong Bulls Currie Cup side to face Griquas

Cape Town – The Bulls have loaded their Currie Cup team with a number of stalwarts from their United Rugby Championship starting line-up for Saturday’s clash against Griquas at Loftus Versfeld (5pm kickoff). URC coach Jake White has hinted previously that he may call on some of his stars to help out the Currie Cup side, who are on top of the log on 32 points – although the unbeaten Cheetahs, a point behind, have a game in hand.

The Bulls missed out on a possible victory in their last encounter against the Sharks, which was called off due to the flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, which saw the teams receive two log points each. On Friday, White picked a powerful starting line-up to tackle giant-killers Griquas, with Currie Cup coach Gert Smal out of action this week due to an illness. The most surprising selection was that of wing Madosh Tambwe, who has been in outstanding form in the URC despite nursing a sore elbow in recent matches, so he could have done with a rest.

Youngster Canan Moodie, who moved to fullback for the last URC game against Glasgow, has been chosen at No 15 again, while experienced centres Harold Vorster and Cornal Hendricks will police the midfield. The first-choice URC halfback pair, Chris Smith and Embrose Papier, will run out at Loftus as well. There are some fresh faces in the pack, with only lock Walt Steenkamp a regular in the URC team.

“We have no doubt that we have a very tough fixture this weekend against a Griquas side that has shown what they are capable of. They are always a tough side to beat, and we are certain that they will come out guns blazing this weekend,” White said.

“We are trying to have a good balance in this team, as evidenced by our selection. We have given a few of the guys who have been playing URC some time out, while others we (hope) will continue to add value to the Currie Cup.” Griquas have beaten Western Province, Pumas and the Lions this season, but lost 53-27 to the Bulls in Kimberley in early March, and will hope to produce an improved performance this time around.

Bulls Team 15 Canan Moodie 14 Stravino Jacobs 13 Cornal Hendricks 12 Harold Vorster 11 Madosh Tambwe 10 Chris Smith 9 Embrose Papier 8 WJ Steenkamp 7 Cyle Brink 6 Arno Botha (captain) 5 Reinhardt Ludwig 4 Walt Steenkamp 3 Robert Hunt 2 Jan-Hendrik Wessels 1 Lizo Gqoboka.