Marcell Coetzee, Elrigh Louw back for Bulls’ Gauteng derby against Lions

CAPE TOWN - Captain Marcell Coetzee and Elrigh Louw will return to bolster the Bulls loose trio in Sunday’s Currie Cup Gauteng derby against the Lions at Loftus Versfeld (3.15pm kickoff). There is another new face in veteran centre Lionel Mapoe, who will pull on the blue jersey for a second stint in his career after being on loan in 2013 from the Lions.

Coach Jake White has picked an intriguing line-up which sees Cornal Hendricks – who has starred at inside centre – go back to his old right-wing spot, while the Kriel brothers David and Richard will operate at fullback and left wing respectively. ALSO READ: Sharks vs Bulls Currie Cup game called off due to security concerns Johan Grobbelaar will also make a welcome return to the front row after playing off the bench in the 17-14 victory over South Africa A last Saturday.

But having skipper Coetzee and Louw in the line-up will give the Bulls a real physical presence, particularly at the breakdown. Coetzee missed the SA A match due to Covid-19 protocols, while Louw has been sideline with a knee injury over the last month or so. “We are looking forward to get back to action in the Carling Currie Cup, especially against a quality outfit such as the Lions – a team that always pitches up to produce an enthralling Jukskei derby,” White said on Friday. ALSO READ: Currie Cup fixture cancellations are disruptive, says WP coach John Dobson

“Of course, to be able to select players like Lionel Mapoe and Johan Goosen, whom we have no doubt will add value to this team, is something we particularly look forward to. “Further to that, we have youngsters like Sibongile Novuka, who caught our eye with his stellar performances in the Varsity Shield, to add their youthful exuberance. We can surely expect nothing less than a superb battle between two determined sides on Sunday.” Bulls