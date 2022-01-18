Marcell Coetzee, Morné Steyn back for Bulls against Western Province

Cape Town – Captain Marcell Coetzee and Morné Steyn will be back in action for the Bulls in Wednesday’s Currie Cup clash against Western Province in Cape Town (8pm kickoff). Loose forward Coetzee and flyhalf Steyn missed out on last Friday’s 33-19 victory over the Pumas at Mbombela Stadium, with coach Gert Smal saying on Tuesday that there wasn’t a particular reason for their absence.

But he added that it also doesn’t mean that the Springbok duo won’t feature in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship showdown with the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld (5.05pm kickoff). Smal picked a much-changed side on Tuesday from the Pumas game, with a new-look backline led by experienced centres Harold Vorster and Lionel Mapoe, and youngsters such as wings Canan Moodie and Sibongile Novuka. The Bulls do boast a formidable pack as well, where Coetzee will be joined by new signing Cyle Brink at blindside flank, as well as veteran hooker Bismarck du Plessis.

“We are up for a big challenge against a good Western Province side, who are always very dangerous when playing at home,” Smal said on Tuesday. “We are fortunate to have the opportunity to blend some valuable experience with some exciting youthful talent for this important fixture. “We are looking forward to a tough physical battle and some entertaining rugby, which we have become accustomed to when these two sides face each other.”