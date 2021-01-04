No Stedman Gans, Kurt-Lee Arendse as Covid-19 ravages Bulls squad

CAPE TOWN – The Bulls have been rocked by the unavailability of backline stars Stedman Gans and Kurt-Lee Arendse for Wednesday’s crucial Currie Cup clash against the Lions in Pretoria.

Gans and Arendse were not included in the extended match-day squad announced by coach Jake White on Monday afternoon, with the team management explaining in a statement that the “larger than normal group is mainly due to the fact that the team is still awaiting a few Covid-19 test results”.

The match-23 will be named as soon as they receive further Covid-19 test results.

Apart from Gans and Arendse, other regulars such as Gerhard Steenekamp, Nizaam Carr, Mornay Smith, Sintu Manjezi, Marco Janse van Vuren were also left out due to Covid-19 protocols.

But White will be glad to see that captain Duane Vermeulen and fellow Springbok Lizo Gqoboka are back on the pitch, as well as flank Elrigh Louw for Wednesday’s Gauteng derby at Loftus Versfeld, which will kick off at 4pm.