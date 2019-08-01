Phepsi Buthelezi will start at flank with Jacques Vermeulen dropping to the bench against the Pumas in Nelspruit. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – The Sharks have announced one change to their team to face the Pumas in their Currie Cup match in Nelspruit on Saturday. The Sharks had a bye last week, and will call up Phepsi Buthelezi at flank with Jacques Vermeulen dropping to the bench.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt said: “The team is in a super-excited mood and keen to get the campaign back on track after the break and following a good finish against Western Province two weeks ago.

“It’s important that we keep the momentum going into the next round against the Pumas who we’re expecting to prove to be difficult opponents so we’re going to have to be on top of our game on Saturday to be able to get the result.”

Jeremy Ward (co-captain) of the Cell C Sharks. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

The Sharks team is:

15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 JP Pietersen, 12 Jeremy Ward (co-captain), 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Tera Mtembu (co-captain), 7 Phepsi Buthelezi, 6 Luke Stringer, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Juan Schoeman.

Replacements: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Aphelele Fassi.

African News Agency (ANA)



