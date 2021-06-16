Phepsi Buthelezi announced as Sharks captain

DURBAN – Phepsi Buthelezi will captain the Sharks in the Currie Cup, beginning with their tricky trip to Kimberley on Saturday to face Griquas. The 22-year-old has been rewarded for his excellent form in the recent Rainbow Cup where he made the most of the opportunity that opened up through the unfortunate injury to incumbent No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

Buthelezi also has a strong relationship with coach Sean Everitt, with the pair guiding the Sharks Under-19 team through an unbeaten season in 2018, which culminated in a national age-group title. Buthelezi, from Hluhluwe in rural Zululand, played SA Schools in 2018 and SA Under-20 a year later. One of Buthelezi’s most notable achievements were to lead the Durban High School First XV to a famous 20-17 win against arch-enemies Glenwood High School in 2017 — DHS’ first victory over the ‘Green Machine’ in 11 years!

The youngster will skipper a Sharks side on Saturday that is missing nine players called up from the Sharks to the Springbok training squad. "It is a very refreshed squad but one that is hungry to perform," Buthelezi said. "Griquas away is traditionally a very tough nut to crack but we have a lot of energy and determination in the squad, and we will hit the ground running."