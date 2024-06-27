Phiwe Nomlono says appointment as Blue Bulls’ Currie Cup coach ‘more than an honour’

Former Selborne College head coach Phiwe Nomlomo has been appointed as the Bulls’ head coach for the upcoming Currie Cup campaign. Nomlomo, who served as the Bulls’ assistant coach during the recently completed United Rugby Championship, will work with Werner Kruger, Jean Tiedt and Kennedy Tsimba, the union announced on Thursday afternoon.

Kruger will be working with the forwards, while Tsimba will look after the backs. Former North-West University Pukke coach Tiedt will be in charge of the defence. Commenting on the opportunity to coach one of the storied unions in South African rugby, Nomlomo described it as “more than just an honour,” and was looking forward to working with talents on . “It is carrying the trust of the entire organisation to lead our side in a competition we value and respect because of the influence it has on rugby in our country. It is also another opportunity to compete and showcase the talent we have within our ranks,” Nomlomo said according the statement.

“Our loyal faithful will have the opportunity to see our new recruits in action as rugby enters its traditional winter season. It will be good to play in some of the areas that we don’t visit on a regular basis.” Nomlomo also added he was looking forward to an exciting season ahead, with the union looking to build on their somewhat successful United Rugby Championship campaign, where they went all the way to the final before losing to Glasgow Warriors. “We have players who are keen to get on the field, rugby coaches who want to see them do well and a support base who wish to see their club go all the way. This is a wonderful recipe for an exciting season ahead” he said.