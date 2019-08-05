“If you consider 22 of our 23 were Super Rugby players… so, there are no excuses,” said Bulls coach Pote Human. Photo: Julian Smith/EPA

PRETORIA – Blue Bulls coach Pote Human labelled his team’s 37-15 home defeat to Griquas on Saturday a “disgrace”, after it effectively ended their hopes of making the Currie Cup semi-finals. Languishing in last place on the standings with two more matches to play, Human said they were unlikely to make the top four in this year’s shortened competition.

“This leaves us rock bottom. We are last on the log now, and it is going to be a struggle to get out of there,” Human said.

“We have the Golden Lions that are unbeaten this week, and the Sharks in the last game. We are definitely out of the running. I don’t think we can make it to the semis, and it is just for pride now.”

The Bulls do have a slim, mathematical chance of making the semis, provided they win all their matches with bonus points and a few other results go their way.

They currently trail fourth-placed Western Province by two points, but the Capetonians have a game in hand.

Their biggest concern at this stage is to get out of last place, which is a promotion-relegation position.

“It is a huge disappointment, and it was actually a disgrace. Griquas really came here to win the game. If you consider 22 of our 23 were Super Rugby players… so, there are no excuses,” Human said.

“I should maybe have a hard look at myself and my selections, and take it from there.”

On the opposite end, there was delight for Griquas, who returned to the top of the Currie Cup log.

It was an impressive turnaround from their demolition at the hands of the Free State Cheetahs a week ago.

Griquas coach Brent Janse van Rensburg affirmed his coaching credentials with a rare victory over the Bulls at home.

“It was a good response coming off last week. You worry about draining the mental energy in the group after a game like that,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“So, it was nice to see the guys stand up and fight.”

While the Bulls face a possible promotion-relegation playoff, Griquas are rubbing their hands with glee at the prospect of earning a home semi-final.

“I believe we have the potential to get to a playoff. Everyone has the belief within the group, and it is certainly something we would like to achieve,” Janse van Rensburg said.





