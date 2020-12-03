Protect, overpower, possess: 3 ways the Lions can beat the WP

JOHANNESBURG - Basic errors, and a general lack of impetus cost the Xerox Lions the last time they played against the Western Cape-based side. On that occasion, in October, it was the Stormers in Super Rugby Unlocked that they narrowly lost 23-17 against. On Saturday (kick-off 4.30pm), they will face the Western Province in the Currie Cup in the return fixture of this double-header season at Emirates Airline Park. Here, we look at the areas the Lions can ill afford to make mistakes again, if they wish to finish the game victorious. The Lions select their matchday side today. 1. Don't let them go over the top In October, the Lions failed to protect their ball at crucial moments of the encounter. They conceded 20 turnovers and lost four breakdowns, and while that does not sound like a helluva a lot, it eventually cost them the game when a dubious call awarded one such concession to the Stormers in the final play of the match with the Joburgers camped in their red zone.

They will need to be more active this weekend in that department, and better than this past weekend against the Griquas, and must win the contact points and dominate WP. In Marvin Orie they have a workhorse who labours non-stop on defence, and can be belligerent when the mood takes hold of him. The incumbent loose-trio of Len Massyn, Vincent Tshituka and the free-roaming Jaco Kriel will also have to do their part to protect the ball, and set a platform for an exciting backline to attack and hopefully score tries.

2. Hit with the correct shoulder

There is no doubt that the Lions pack, especially the front-row, has improved over the past few months, and continues to do so in every match they play. In the second round encounter against the Stormers, they came up against a World Cup winning front three of Steven Kitchoff, Frans Malherbe and Mbongeni Mbonambi, who in the first half took hold of the scrum.

It forced the Lions to lose two of their own in that set-piece, and while they got better as the match progressed, the threat of being dominated hung like a spectre over them. Unfortunately, they will once again scrum against that trio, but this time a rapport has grown between the Lions’ pack. Jaco Visagie and Sti Sithole can do them the business, irrespective of whether Carlu Sadie returns this weekend, or Ruan Dreyer remains at tighthead.

3. Possession is nine-tenths of the law

Against the Stormers, the Lions carried 462m, made 104 carries, beat 17 defender, made 13 clean breaks, passed 162 times - all more than what the Stormers achieved - and had 59% of the possession but only managed to score two tries. They were not clinical in their approach on the day - one of the tries against them was an intercept - and despite enjoying all that statistical authoritativeness, they left it to the last moment to try and win the game.

They ultimately came up short, but a more measured approach, a more mature performance will be required this weekend. They definitely have the old-heads to do so, and the learning curve of the past month or so will certainly help the junior members of the squad. In captain Elton Jantjies, they have a master of the arts, while veterans Kriel and Willem Alberts know how to go about their business, if they are selected.

Moreover, there is firepower in the backline, and although the back three will no doubt see a change up due to the injury of EW Viljoen, whoever replaces him, be it Rabz Maxwane, Jamba Ulengo, or Tiaan Swanepoel, they can build a platform upfront, and unleash their players in the back.

IOL Sport