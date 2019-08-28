Thomas du Toit during fan activation after the 2019 Castle Lager Rugby Championship, Springbok training session at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 13 August 2019 Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

DURBAN – The television commentators covering the Sharks’ Currie Cup match against the Blue Bulls at the weekend described Thomas du Toit as a “136kg” giant, but he would beg to differ. “That was 100 percent false,” the 24-year-old beamed after team training yesterday ahead of Saturday’s Currie Cup semi-final against the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein. “I am 128 or 129 kgs depending on if it is before or after eating my (daily) steak.”

Protein, you see is the preferred fuel for driving the “Tank,” as he is appropriately nicknamed. “I love steak, in fact anything you can throw on a fire,” Du Toit emphasized.

Du Toit rejoined the Sharks last week after being cut from the Springbok squad and he put the disappointment behind him by playing a storming game against the Bulls.

“The most important thing for me is that I love playing this game I want to play as much as I can and the Currie Cup is providing me with that opportunity. I am starting and can empty the Tank for 60 minutes,” he said.

Back at the Sharks from the Boks, Thomas du Toit says there is both more and less pressure on him. Photo: Gerhard Duraan BackpagePix

Du Toit says that he returned to the Sharks to find the squad in chipper mood following victories over the Cheetahs and Golden Lions.

“I found the guys very positive, there was a nice buzz after winning two big games, a very good vibe. I was returning from a (Bok) environment that is very professional and driven and I thought it would be less (at provincial level) but it wasn’t,” Du Toit said.

“The Sharks are also very professional, the guys are working really hard at driving our Sharks culture of working for each other.”

Back at the Sharks from the Boks, Du Toit said there is both more and less pressure on him.

“There is more in that there are a lot of guys looking up to me and less with the number of people looking down on me if that makes sense,” Du Toit said.

Thomas du Toit during the 2019 Castle Lager Rugby Championship, Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

The big focus at the Sharks for the Currie Cup has been playing good, enjoyable rugby that will hopefully have the spinoff of positive results, but Du Toit said the players would love to win the Currie Cup.

“Of course we do, but the most important thing is to not look too far ahead. We can’t win the Currie Cup if we lose on Saturday. For now, the most important thing is this weekend,” Du Toit said. On a personal level, the game time Du Toit is getting is vital in case he gets a call-up to Japan.

“Being left out was definitely disappointing, but anything can happen over there and you have to be permanently on standby,” Du Toit said

The Mercury

