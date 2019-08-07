Seabelo Senatla will have to keep an eye on Williams and his prodigious left boot. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Western Province winger Seabelo Senatla is expecting a big battle with the Pumas’ back three when they meet in a Currie Cup encounter on Friday. Province had a bye last weekend and will look to return to winning ways after losses to the Sharks and Free State Cheetahs.

The Pumas, on the other hand, bagged their first win in four matches against the Sharks at the weekend.

With Devon Williams’ boot at the back, Senatla said they will have to be cautious when it comes to booting the ball away. Williams, Morne Joubert and Etienne Taljaard formed the back three against the Sharks.

Seabelo Senatla said WP will have to be cautious when it comes to booting the ball away towards Devon Williams. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Earlier this week, WP coach John Dobson also spoke about how the Pumas have been trying to move the ball around, adding that they did well to go wide in their home win over the defending champions.

“It’s going to be an interesting battle. The Pumas have been playing well. We’ve seen how they try to keep the ball alive and how they like attacking from the back when you kick the ball to them. So we have to be clever in terms of how and when we kick,” Senatla said.

“They have someone like Devon with that left boot so we’ll have to cover the space at the back.

Seabelo Senatla has ambitions to play in the Olympics next year so he’ll have to play a couple of Sevens tournaments. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

On a personal note, Senatla also explained his ambitions to return to Sevens with an eye on cracking a spot for the Olympics in Tokyo next year, but added that Fifteens remains his priority.

“Fifteens is my priority but I want to dash it up with Sevens,” the speedster added. “I have ambitions to play in the Olympics next year so I’ll have to play a couple of tournaments.

“Western Province are talking with the Sevens, but my focus is on Fifteens right now.”

Cape Argus

