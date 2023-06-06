Pumas bracing for dogfight in Kimberley to reach Currie Cup semi-finals

Cape Town — Griquas have their tails in the air after a run of good victories, and defending Currie Cup champions Pumas are gearing up for a dogfight in Friday’s clash in Kimberley to secure a place in the semi-finals. It’s been tough going for the team from Mbombela, and a dip in form during the second half of the campaign sees them now fighting to retain their title.

The winner of Friday’s match (3pm kickoff) will book a spot in the semi-finals to face the Sharks or Free State Cheetahs, and coach Jimmy Stonehouse warned his team that they will have to fight until the end against the Peacock Blues. The good thing, he said, is that they still have their destiny in their hands, and are not at the mercy of other teams to help them sneak into the semis. “They have an unbelievable pack of forwards, with captain Hanru Sirgel leading from the front, and if you look at the backline, they have quality across the board,” Stonehouse said yesterday.

“You can’t ask for more. They have an attacking flyhalf, two massive centres and wings in Rosko Specman and Luther Obi who can run you ragged. George Whitehead doesn’t miss his kicks at goal, and his tactical kicking is outstanding. “They will come with everything to get revenge for last year’s final loss, and to make it into the playoffs.” Stonehouse is hopeful his team can eliminate the costly individual errors that have been hampering them since the start of the second round.

They have struggled to shrug off small errors like knock-ons and playing too much rugby in their own half, while their scrum and maul haven’t been as effective as usual. Their coach is hopeful they can set it right on Friday, which he feels will be a perfect time to strike form ahead of the possible semis. “They are a never-say-die team, the same as us. They struggled against WP in the scrums, but still fought for the win,” Stonehouse said about Griquas.

“It’s been tough this season because we lost 10 players from our title-winning team – three to other SA sides, and the others to injuries. We have some guys coming back, though, so we are looking forward to the match. “Win or lose, you’re gone – it’s that way for both teams.” @Leighton_K