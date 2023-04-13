Reniel Hugo to captain the Sharks in Currie Cup clash against Blue Bulls

Durban — In a unique double-header, the Sharks’ Currie Cup team will play against the Blue Bulls in the curtain-raiser to the United Rugby Championship match between the Sharks and Benetton in Durban on Friday. The Currie Cup match kicks off at 3.30pm and the URC game is at 6.30pm.

Coach Joey Mongalo’s Currie Cup team made a huge statement of intent last week when they beat the Pumas. “We’re very proud of the composure, character and fight we showed against the Pumas, especially when we were down to 13 players,” Mongalo said. “That’s a good sign of a group that’s growing the cohesion and connection we have been speaking about.”

After suffering successive losses in the opening stages of their campaign, the Bulls struck back last week, defeating Griquas in their first victory of the tournament and they will bring the confidence they gained down to Durban. “The Bulls are coming off a very good win, so it’s not going to be easy and we’re expecting a tough encounter,” Mongalo said. “In the same breath, we’ve done really well at home and we want to keep performing in a way that the fans who come out to support us will be proud of us and see a Sharks brand where guys are willing to fight for the jersey; that’s a really, really big thing for us and something we pride ourselves in.”

Sharks team for Blue Bulls: 15 Nevaldo Fleurs, 14 Phikolomzi Sobahle, 13 Josh Jonas, 12 Murray Koster, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Bradley Davids, 8 James Venter, 7 Ockie Barnard, 6 Tinotenda Mavesere, 5 Reniel Hugo (capt) 4 Corne Rahl, 3 Hanro Jacobs, 2 Dan Jooste, 1 Dian Bleuler Substitutes: 16 Fex Mbatha, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Athi Khethani, 20 Mpilo Gumede, 21 Tiaan Fourie, 22 Lionel Cronje, 23 Zee Mkhabela @MikeGreenaway67