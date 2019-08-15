Veteran scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar has been playing off the bench for the Cheetahs, but will wear the No 9 jersey against the Pumas this weekend. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

BLOEMFONTEIN – The Free State Cheetahs have made a number of changes to their side to face the Pumas in their Currie Cup match in Nelspruit on Saturday. The Cheetahs lost 27-20 to the Sharks in Durban last week.

On the right wing, William Small-Smith takes up his starting position. Tian Meyer will captain the side from the left wing, while Ruan Pienaar starts at scrumhalf.

Gerhard Olivier and Junior Pokomela are the men entrusted in the flank positions, as Abongile Nonkontwana will provide cover on the bench.

Sintu Manjezi will be the lock among the replacements, with Walt Steenkamp donning the number four jersey.

Jacques du Toit starts at hooker, with Schalk van der Merwe comes into the team at loosehead prop for the injured Charles Marais.

Cheetahs Team

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Dries Swanepoel, 11 Tian Meyer (captain), 10 Louis Fouché, 9 Ruan Pienaar, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Junior Pokomela, 6 Gerhard Olivier, 5 JP du Preez, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Jacques du Toit, 1 Schalk van der Merwe.

Bench: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Erich de Jager, 19 Sintu Manjesi, 20 Abongile Nonkontwana, 21 Jasper Wiese, 22 Dian Badenhorst, 23 Tapiwa Mafura.

African News Agency (ANA)