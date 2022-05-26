Ruan Vermaak starts for Bulls against Pumas

Pretoria - The Bulls have wasted no time in giving a debut to their new signing, Ruan Vermaak, who will be in the second row with Janko Swanepoel for their Currie Cup match against the Pumas at Loftus Versfeld on Friday night. Vermaak, a former Junior Springbok, has joined the Bulls from Japan’s Red Hurricanes after previously showing rich potential at the Lions.

The 23-year-old lock will be in the starting line-up of an exciting Bulls team that is a blend of experience in former Boks Bismarck du Plessis and Morne Steyn and up-and-comers such as Vermaak. Lizo Gqoboka will once again lead the side while veteran Steyn returns in the No10 jersey and occupies the vice-captaincy role. ALSO READ: Andre Esterhuizen tipped for Springbok recall

There is also plenty of youthful talent on the bench in Francois Klopper, Stephan Smit and Tharquinn Manuel, all of whom played a key role in the recent Varsity Cup success of the University of Pretoria. “We have worked hard this week preparing for a match that we will be a huge challenge,” coach Gert Smal said of the Pumas’ visit. “The Pumas remain one of the most dangerous sides in the Currie Cup, and history has proven that they never come to Loftus Versfeld short of motivation. “We look forward to seeing our team continue the good form they have shown and also to continue improving on areas that need it. We are not yet at our peak, and it is important that we see positive adjustments in our game with each week.

“The Pumas are a dangerous, tough side. We have no doubt that they will throw everything at us on Friday. We will have to be at our best to overcome a spirited opposition.”

The match will kick-off at 7pm and it will be televised on SuperSport. Bulls team: 15 James Verity-Amm 14 David Kriel 13 Stedman Gans 12 Marco Jansen van Vuren 11 Richard Kriel 10 Morne Steyn 9 Embrose Papier 8 Muller Uys 7 Reinhardt Ludwig 6 WJ Steenkamp 5 Janko Swanepoel 4 Ruan Vermaak 3 Robert Hunt 2 Bismarck du Plessis 1 Lizo Gqoboka (capt). Replacements: 16 Sidney Tobias 17 Simphiwe Matanzima 18 Francois Kloppers 19 Raynard Roets 20 Stephan Smit 21 Keagan Johannes 22 Juan Mostert 23 Tharquinn Manuel.

