Sanele Nohamba on the bench as Lions back experience to open Currie Cup account

Johannesburg - The powers that be at the Lions have decided to double down on their selection policy for the Currie Cup for the most part this season, but will nevertheless arguably field their most experienced side for the tournament against the Free State Cheetahs on Friday night. Jaco Visagie, Emmanuel Tshituka, Andre Warner, Stean Pienaar, Fred Zeilinga, Manuel Rass and Tiaan Swanepoel will brig much needed expertise and level-headedness’ with a dash of wisdom, to a side that has lacked those characteristics in the Cup this season.

Make no mistake, the Sigma Lions side that runs out on Friday night at Emirates Airlie Park remains very much a young one, full of potential to be sure, but nonetheless vulnerable to a much more world weary Cheetahs side. Most interestingly, new Lions signing Sanele Nohamba, recently released by the Sharks, will make his debut for the union off of the bench as replacement for captain and scrumhalf Warner. The Lions are yet to claim victory in the Currie Cup, and are rooted to the foot of the competition’s standings. The Cheetahs, meanwhile, led by veterans Ruan Pienaar and Frans Steyn, will go top the log should they beat the Lions, overtaking the Bulls in the process for at least a day.

”We are expecting a tough game against the Cheetahs tomorrow night,” said Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi I the statement released by the union on Thursday.

“It’s the business end of the competition for them and in addition to that, they are the in-form team of the competition. The challenge for us is to step up against a quality outfit.” “The theme this week for us was to reflect on our performance against the Griquas which we believe was a good showing but unfortunately lost it at the death. If we can draw positives from that game, I feel we’ll give ourselves a chance to display what we can achieve,” he concluded.

Sigma Lions Starting XV: 15 Tiaan Swanepoel, 14 Boldwin Hansen, 13 Henco van Wyk, 12 Manuel Rass, 11 Stean Pienaar, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Andre Warner, 8 Jarod Cairns, 7Emmanuel Tshituka, 6 Sibusiso Sangweni, 5 Cal Smid, 4 Lunga Ncube, 3 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 JP Smith. Replacements: 16 Morne Brandon, 17 Heiko Pohlmann, 18 Jannie du Plessis, 19 Junior White, 20 Lindo Ncusane, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Luke Rossouw, 23 Ilunga Mukendi.