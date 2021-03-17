Scrummaging specialist Sedick Sieed has some sage advice for Stormers

CAPE TOWN -“The Stormers shouldn’t just use the scrum to get penalties, they should use it in a different way.” That was the advice from seasoned rugby coach Ahmed Sedick Sieed, who earlier this week spent a session advising the young Stormers group on their scrummaging use specifically. Sieed, who boasts an extensive coaching record with multiple clubs in the Western Cape, including the likes of Silvertree, Lagunya, Collegians, Primrose, Rangers, SK Walmers, as well as the WP Rugby Union (Green Point Track), spoke to the group’s pack and advised the how to get the most out of one of their most prized possessions. Sieed has completed multiple courses in New Zealand in the early 1990s and assisted with the WP team. He also guided the Under12 Schotcheskloof Primary side to Australia, and served as coach to the Albab al Sharqi Sevens team to the Dubai Sevens. Nowadays, as a 79-year-old, he’s still involved in the coaching of youngsters. A highlyregarded scrummaging specialist, Sieed said he enjoyed imparting his knowledge to the Stormers’ young forwards.

“I spoke to them and they were very receptive to what I had to say, they are friendly guys. I spoke to them about penalties and how they lose games in the last second or later on in the game.

“I chatted to Salmaan (Moerat) about the scrums and the fact that they use it to get penalties and that they should perhaps use it in a different way. They shouldn’t just use it to get the penalty.

“I couldn’t say too much because they scrummed well against Griquas. I suggested that they get the timing right. They have the ammo to beat the Bulls.”

The Stormers will be looking to go back-to-back after beating Griquas in Kimberley (38-32) last week. In that game, their relatively green team, coached by for that game by Rito Hlungwani, made their attacking intent clear as they played with freedom.

This week, skills coach and technical analyst, Labeeb Levy, is at the helm.

On their rotational coaching gig, John Dobson, regular head coach of the Stormers, said: “For this experience to be meaningful, they have to take total responsibility – not only in terms of pressure – but also of game module, training sessions, selection, communicating with the players, and everything … they have to do that.

“Otherwise, it becomes just window dressing and a tickbox exercise to give the guys opportunity. You can ask Damian (Willemse), Labeeb has just done a great presentation to the team for Friday, it was really, really, good.

It’s great that the guys get this experiences.”

