Second half blitz sees Griquas earn bonus-point Currie Cup win over Sharks

Cape Town — A blitzkrieg of tries shortly after the second half started, propelled Griquas to a 48-40 bonus-point win over the Sharks in the Currie Cup on Sunday in Kimberley. It was the Northern Cape side's first win in the competition after they lost last weekend but they scored this win in style as they put the Sharks 'B-team’ to the sword.

The Sharks led comfortably at half-time after scoring four tries in an opening half where they had to weather a Griquas onslaught before turning the game on its head. The visitors led 28-10 when the teams went into the sheds and not a lot of people would've predicted the Peacock Blues to fight back like they did. With an 18-point lead, the Sharks, with some United Rugby Championship players in their team, should've made sure that they won the game. But the home side fought back and did so with utter ruthlessness. Three quickfire-tries in the first eight minutes after the second half started, showed Griquas’ intent and quality.

They sent a clear message to the Sharks that they will attack them from almost anywhere on the field. And this mindset produced some spectacular tries. Griquas captain Hanru Sirgel was spectacular off the bench as took the lead and dominated, capping off his display with one of the three early second-half tries. Griquas flyhalf Lubabalo Dobela pulled the strings in the backline and kept his team on the front foot throughout the match. He was sharp on attack, especially with his ball distribution. But it was his kicking off the tee that contributed to the win.

Winger Luther Obi also had a good game on defence and attack. He fielded box kicks and joined Sirgel in scoring one of the three tries shortly after the second half started. The Sharks did well to contain the home side in that first half. They were massive on defence and made sure that Griquas had no breathing room on attack. It also helped that they played with the wind behind their backs, while scoring some good tries.

Scottish international flanker Dylan Richardson had an outstanding day for the visitors as he made a nuisance of himself at the breakdown, halting many a Griquas attack in the process. He scored the final two tries of the match, bringing some respectability to the scoreline after the Sharks couldn't get any points in the second half up until the 78th minute . But two yellow cards and a host of penalties against them didn't help the Sharks in their quest for a second Currie Cup win in a row.

Point-scorers Griquas 48 (14) — Tries: Penalty try, Stephan Smit, Luther Obi, Hanru Sirgel, Johan Mulder, Janco Uys. Conversions: Lubabalo Dobela (5). Penalty goals: Dobela (2). Sharks 40 (28) — Tries: Francois Venter, Fez Mbatha, Cameron Wright, Yaw Penxe, Dylan Richardson (2). Conversions: Fred Zeilina (4), Lionel Cronje.