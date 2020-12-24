Sergeal Petersen returns for Western Province’s clash against Griquas

CAPE TOWN - Sergeal Petersen will has recovered from injury and will start on the wing for Western Province in their Currie Cup match against Griquas at Newlands on Boxing Day (kickoff 4.30 pm).

Petersen is one of a number of returnees - WP have also been boosted by No 8 Juarno Augustus and prop Frans Malherbe, who are fit again and back in Saturday’s starting line-up.

Dan du Plessis and scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies are also back after after coming off the bench in the win against the Pumas two weeks ago.

There are also several changes to the forward pack with Augustus and Malherbe joined by flank Johan du Toit, locks JD Schickerling and Chris van Zyl and hooker Bongi Mbonambi in the starting pack.

With Scarra Ntubeni sidelined due to a quad injury, Chad Solomon is set to earn his 50th Western Province cap.