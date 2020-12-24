Sergeal Petersen returns for Western Province’s clash against Griquas
CAPE TOWN - Sergeal Petersen will has recovered from injury and will start on the wing for Western Province in their Currie Cup match against Griquas at Newlands on Boxing Day (kickoff 4.30 pm).
Petersen is one of a number of returnees - WP have also been boosted by No 8 Juarno Augustus and prop Frans Malherbe, who are fit again and back in Saturday’s starting line-up.
Dan du Plessis and scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies are also back after after coming off the bench in the win against the Pumas two weeks ago.
There are also several changes to the forward pack with Augustus and Malherbe joined by flank Johan du Toit, locks JD Schickerling and Chris van Zyl and hooker Bongi Mbonambi in the starting pack.
With Scarra Ntubeni sidelined due to a quad injury, Chad Solomon is set to earn his 50th Western Province cap.
Western Province Head Coach John Dobson said that following their bye last week, his team cannot wait to get out there at Newlands on Saturday.
"We welcome back a few key players this week and after spending some valuable time with their families last week, they are all well-rested and ready to give it everything.
"We know that it will take a focused and sustained effort for 80 minutes if we are going to get the result we want and our team is certainly up for the challenge," he said.
Western Province: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Angelo Davids, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Johan du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff.
Replacements (from): 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 David Meihuizen, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 Ruhan Nel, 23 Tristan Leyds, 24 Ernst van Rhyn, 25 Chris Schreuder, 26 Leolin Zas.