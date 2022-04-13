Sharks, Bulls opt to cancel Currie Cup clash due to KZN floods

Durban - The devastating flooding in KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in the cancellation of the Currie Cup match between the Sharks and the Bulls that was scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Hollywodbets Kings Park. The two teams have agreed to cancel the game and share the log points out of respect for the more than 60 people who have lost their lives.

A number of people are still missing while thousands have been left homeless. A State of Disaster has been declared in KZN while the province attempts to clean up under the threat of renewed rains over the Easter weekend. A statement by SA Rugby said: “Due to the considerable loss of life and infrastructure damage across the province, and out of respect to their community in the face of the disaster the province is enduring, the two teams have agreed to cancel this encounter.” Important announcement‼️



Due to the heavy flooding and devastation across KZN, this weekends Carling Currie Cup game against the Vodacom Blue Bulls has been cancelled.



The game has been declared a draw and both teams will share points. pic.twitter.com/8VqcPoJByC — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) April 13, 2022 As there was no alternative option to reschedule the match, the result will be declared a draw and the log points will be shared, with each team awarded two log points.

The Bulls are currently top of the log while the Sharks are in third place. In other matches this week, Western Province host the Cheetahs on Friday and Griquas visit the Lions on Thursday (tomorrow) in a game that will be played at Wits University. The latter match was originally scheduled for Saturday at Emirates Airline Park. IOL Sport