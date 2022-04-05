Sharks call on big guns for Griquas Currie Cup clash

Kimberley - The Sharks have announced a powerful line-up to play Griquas in Kimberley on Wednesday (5.45pm), including the return from injury of the franchise’s two first-choice locks in Ruben van Heerden and Hyron Andrews. The pack boasts plenty of firepower with United Rugby Championship experience, especially in the loose trio where flankers Dylan Richardson and James Venter have plenty to prove.

The Currie Cup is now entering the return leg half of the competition, and three points separate the two teams on the log, with the Sharks sitting in third place on 18 points while Griquas occupy fourth position on 15 points. Back in January, the Sharks pipped Griquas 24-23 at Hollywoodbets Kings Park and Griquas will be highly motivated to return the favour at their home ground, a venue that is often unkind kind to visiting teams. ALSO READ: I don’t see Stormers jibe backfiring when dust settles after Bulls URC clash

There are two changes amongst the backs from the Sharks’ previous game, a defeat to the Cheetahs, with Jeremy Ward moving from outside centre to the inside centre berth in place of Ethan Fisher and Marnus Potgieter wearing the No13 jersey. A positional switch sees Lloyd Koster coming in at wing for Yaw Penxe who moves to fullback in place of Jordan Chait. Two in-form Sharks Under-20 players in scrumhalf Bradley Davids and flyhalf Jean Smith have earned a call-up to the Currie Cup team and will feature off the bench.

Sharks team: 15 Yaw Penxe 14 Lloyd Koster 13 Marnus Potgieter 12 Jeremy Ward 11 Curwin Gertse 10 Tito Bonilla 9 Cameron Wright 8 Celimpilo Gumede 7 Dylan Richardson 6 James Venter 5 Hyron Andrews 4 Ruben van Heerden 3 Wiehahn Herbst 2 Fez Mbatha 1 Dian Bleuler.

