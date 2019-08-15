John-Hubert Meyer will start at tighthead prop for the Sharks in place of the injured Coenie Oosthuizen. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – The Sharks have made five changes to their team to face the Lions in their Currie Cup clash at Ellis Park on Sunday. Under-21 flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain is poised to make his senior debut, with regular No 10 Curwin Bosch ruled out with a lower back sprain.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has had no hesitation in including Chamberlain, whom he coached in last year’s victorious Under-19 campaign.

John-Hubert Meyer will start at tighthead prop in the other change to the starting XV for Coenie Oosthuizen, who has a ligament injury in his left knee, while another youngster, Dylan Richardson, comes on to the bench as back-up to Kerron van Vuuren at hooker.

Utility back Leolin Zas is also named on the bench for the injured Marius Louw.

Everitt will be asking for his charges to follow the standard they set last week in their 27-20 victory over the Free State Cheetahs.

“It was a tough game – we expected it against Free State. But we focused on what we needed to do, and I never felt during the game that we would lose even, though we were put under pressure,” said Sharks lock Hyron Andrews.

“But we stuck to our guns and the guys showed a lot of composure to pull it though.

The Cell C Sharks have a huge assignment this weekend when they travel to Johannesburg to take on the Golden Lions at Emirates Airline Park in a vital Currie Cup clash on Sunday.



Full team release article: https://t.co/sRCvdgRMOz 🦈#LIOvSHA #OurSharksForever #Reloaded pic.twitter.com/xSbMfmb0oL — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) August 15, 2019

“Every game in the Currie Cup has been like a playoff game. Every match is important, and I expect nothing less than a high tempo game and a very tough one on Sunday.

“But we’ve prepared well this week and we’re looking forward to it.”

Sharks Team

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 JP Pietersen, 12 Jeremy Ward (co-captain), 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Tera Mtembu (co-captain), 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Phepsi Buthelezi, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Mzamo Majola

Bench: 16 Dylan Richardson, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Evan Roos, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Rhyno Smith, 23 Leolin Zas.

African News Agency (ANA)