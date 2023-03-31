Sharks coach Joey Mongalo makes two changes for Currie Cup clash against Lions

Durban – Sharks Currie Cup coach Joey Mongalo is building up a healthy head of steam with his squad of players who are playing second fiddle to the URC and Heineken Cup squad. So far, Mongalo’s men have beaten the Griffons, lost narrowly away to Griquas and handsomely defeated Western Province.

Now they go to Ellis Park to play the Lions and the coach has made just two changes to the side that ended Province’s unbeaten run. In the only change to the pack, Jeandre Labuschagne starts, with Thembelani Bholi shifting to No 8 in place of injured Henco Venter. Alwayno Visagie, who played off the bench last week, comes in for the injured Marnus Potgieter on the wing. “It was a good win for us as we continue to build cohesion,” Mongalo said of his side’s 20-7 victory over WP last weekend.

“If you take it in the context of where Western Province and Stormers rugby is at the moment, for us to win was massive for our confidence. “So, it was good affirmation for us as a group but now our focus shifts to the Lions, who are well-coached, we have a lot of respect for them as a team. They’ve done well, they showed a lot of character to fight back against the Griffons in their last game. “For us, it’s another opportunity to build the ideals we have for this team and where we think it can go and we’re hoping to see more cohesion for longer periods of time as we strive to keep getting better.

Sharks to play Lions – 15 Yaw Penxe, 14 Phikolomzi Sobahle, 13 Murray Koster (capt), 12 Francois Venter, 11 Alwayno Visagie, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Bradley Davids, 8 Thembelani Bholi, 7 Jeandre Labsuchagne 6 James Venter, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Corne Rahl, 3 Kutha Mchunu, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Khwezi Mona. Subs: 16 Masikane Mazwi, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Devon Martinus, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Damon Royle, 21 Tiaan Fourie, 22 Lionel Cronje, 23 Luyanda Mkhize