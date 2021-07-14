Sharks’ Currie Cup match cancelled due to ’extraordinary circumstances’

DURBAN - It will surprise nobody that the Sharks’ Currie Cup match against the Pumas in Durban on Friday night has been cancelled, as has Saturday’s game in Kimberley between Griquas and the Bulls. SA Rugby has quaintly described the reason for the cancellation as “extraordinary circumstances.”

Extraordinary, indeed, and also incredibly sad. The rules of the Currie Cup make provision for the cancellation of matches due to "extraordinary circumstances" and as a result, the scores in both these matches will be noted as 0-0, with all four teams awarded four log points.

SA Rugby has also said that the same will apply to the match that was cancelled last weekend, between the Sigma Lions and the Sharks (0-0 and four log points each). The good news is that Saturday's match between the Lions and the Cheetahs in Johannesburg will take place.