Sharks edge Pumas 19-12 in bizarre Currie Cup encounter

Johannesburg - The Sharks overcame not only the Currie Cup champions but also a very poor TMO decision to see off the Pumas 19-12 at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on Friday night. Sharks legend Ian McIntosh was honoured before the kick-off and the spirit of the great coach was with the home team as they powered to an unexpected win. This Sharks team played with incredible passion and Mac would have been proud of this performance.

The Pumas had gone into the match unbeaten and heavy favourites but they were on the back foot from the first whistle and the Sharks were good enough to convert pressure into points. In the first quarter, there were two penalties by flyhalf Fred Zeillinga plus a try by scrumhalf Tiaan Fourie — thanks to heavy forward pressure in the Pumas’ 22 — and it was 13-0 after as many minutes.

The Sharks’ scrum was dominant, as was their maul, and penalties came their way. Captain Reniel Hugo showed good leadership to go for posts and allow Zeilinga to keep the scoreboard ticking, as he did five minutes before halftime with his third penalty and 16-0 would be the score at the break. The champions were always going to come out stronger in the second half. Ten minutes of pressure culminated in a penalty try for the visitors because of repeated collapsing of the ball.

This is when the game lapsed into ridiculousness. A Pumas player and Sharks flank Corne Rahl had had a disagreement resulting in Rahl pressing his forehead against that of his opponent. That was all it was but the TMO ruled that it was a head butt and Rahl was red-carded. As commentator Joel Stransky said: “This is very harsh, that surely doesn’t warrant a red card.” To compound matters, Sharks prop Dian Bleuler was yellow carded for collapsing the maul, so in an instant, the Sharks were reduced to 13 plus had conceded seven points. But the home team did not flinch and their forwards kept the ball up front and carried repeatedly until they won a penalty in front of the Pumas’ post and Zeilinga pushed them into a 19-0 lead.

But the numerical advantage had to take its toll and from a maul, big lock Llewellyn Classen scored. However, the Sharks were never going to lose this one and showed formidable grit to hang on for the win. Scorers Sharks: Tries: Tiaan Fourie. Conversions: Fred Zeilinga. Penalties: Zeilinga (4).