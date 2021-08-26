Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch returns from Covid isolation to face Western Province

DURBAN – Curwin Bosch returns from Covid isolation to start in the Sharks’ team to play Western Province in Durban on Saturday but at fullback, not flyhalf. Bosch has been absent from the Sharks team for some time and it is clear that for the business end of the Currie Cup, Lionel Cronje is the preferred man in the No 10 jersey.

He is joined at halfback by Sanele Nohamba, who is suddenly the Sharks’ clear No 1 after the mixed fate of two other Sharks at the Springboks. Jaden Hendrikse suffered a broken leg playing against Argentina and his replacement is his Sharks teammate Grant Williams. The Sharks are in a position to rotate at a few positions because they are assured of finishing in second place on the log as the competition enters its final round before the play-offs.

The Sharks cannot improve on second place unless the Bulls lose at home to the Cheetahs, and without a bonus point, and this is highly unlike to happen. And the Sharks, of course, have to beat Province. Thus coach Sean Everitt has made several changes to last week’s side, bringing in a new front row of Ntuthuko Mchunu, Kerron van Vuuren and Khutha Mchunu for Khwezi Mona, Dan Jooste and Lourens Adriaanse respectively, while Le Roux Roets joins Gerbrandt Grobler in the second row in place of Emile van Heerden, and James Venter replaces Dylan Richardson in the final change to the pack.

There is a new centre partnership, with Murray Koster Werner Kok taking over from Marius Louw and Jeremy Ward. Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch 14 Yaw Penxe 13 Werner Kok 12 Murray Koster 11 Thaakier Abrahams 10 Lionel Cronje 9 Sanele Nohamba 8 Phepsi Buthelezi (capt) 7 Henco Venter 6 James Venter 5 Le Roux Roets 4 Gerbrandt Grobler 3 Khutha Mchunu 2 Kerron van Vuuren 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu. Substitutes: dan Jooste, Khwezi Mona, Lourens Adriaanse, Thembelani Bholi, Reniel Hugo, Cameron Wright, Marius Louw, Anthony Volmink.