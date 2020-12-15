Sharks hit the rocky road

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - The Sharks’ euphoria at beating their nemesis side, the Bulls, last week will have quickly subsided as they turn their attention to an extremely tough final month of the Currie Cup for them. In the lead-up to the semi-finals in mid January (the final is on January 23) the Sharks play three matches on the road, all of them toughies, starting on Saturday against the Lions at Ellis Park, and finishing against Western Province at Newlands. In between is an away trip to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein and a home match against Griquas. That is a big ask of the Sharks as the teams clamour for the top four sports for the semi-finals, and especially for the top two spots that will be rewarded with home semi-finals. Of course, finishing top of the pile could also mean a home final. As things stand on the Currie Cup table, the Bulls lead with 33 points, the Sharks are second (28), third is Western Province (26), fourth the Lions (25), and the Cheetahs are trailing in fifth on 17. The good news for the Sharks is that they have a game in hand on all of these teams beside the Cheetahs (the Sharks and Cheetahs had early byes), but if they are to keep the pressure on the Bulls or even overtake them — and keep the Lions and WP at bay — they are going to have to do it on the road.

The fact that they are in this handy position on the log is due to their great run at Jonsson Kings Park this year. They have not lost a game at home this year, starting with a win over the Bulls back in February.

Coach Sean Everitt said after beating the Bulls at the weekend that successfully defending their home turf had been a major pre-season ambition.

“Winning our home games is really important for us. I am just happy that we have managed to maintain our 100% record at home,” he said. “That was one of our goals at the beginning of the season. We wanted to make Jonsson Kings Park our fortress and make people proud. It is just unfortunate that the spectators aren’t there to watch what we deliver at Kings Park.”

Everitt has given an update on the fitness of tighthead prop Thomas du Toit, who went off injured in the early stages of the second half against the Bulls. Du Toit had only recently returned from a calf injury he suffered in the first round of Super Rugby Unlocked.

“Thomas has a bit of a rib cartilage injury and is in doubt for the Lions this week,” the coach said. “But one must commend Michael Kumbirai when he came on for Thomas. His work rate was outstanding and I thought the scrum went well on his side.

“Nobody wants to lose their Springbok tighthead at this stage of the competition. We are going into some very hard games in a row now. That is a massive challenge for us. Hopefully, Thomas’ injury is not too serious.”

@MikeGreenaway67

IOL Sport